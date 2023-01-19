Search warrant: Glove, hair, reddish-brown stain seized from Kohberger's apartment

Jan. 18—Authorities collected a "nitrite type black glove," hair strands and a pillow with a reddish-brown stain among other items during a search of a Washington State University apartment unit belonging to the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students.

Investigators searched Bryan Kohberger's apartment, 1630 NE Valley Road in Pullman, and his on-campus office inside Wilson-Short Hall late last month, according to search warrant documents. The court records say law enforcement did not seize items at his office, which he shared with two other WSU students.

Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey unsealed the documents Tuesday.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the Nov. 13 killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at the women's rental home .

Other items seized at Kohberger's Steptoe Village apartment included a Walmart receipt, two Marshalls receipts, a dust container from a vacuum, a Fire TV stick with a cord and plug, a possible animal hair strand, multiple other possible hair strands, a computer tower, a "dark red spot" and mattress covers with multiple stains, documents say.

The apartment complex is intended for graduate students and students living with families, according to the school's website. Kohberger was a criminal justice graduate student at WSU.

Kohberger's apartment was on the second story of the three-story building, according to documents. Investigators were told Kohberger was the only person receiving mail at the apartment unit, which led investigators to believe he was the only person who lived there.

The search warrants allowed investigators to seize blood or other bodily fluid, human tissue or skin cells, or items with those DNA sources on them; knives, sheaths or other sharp tools; images or information that show the four victims, two surviving roommates or the King Road house where the fatal stabbings occurred; clothing, including dark shirts, masks or shoes with a "diamond pattern sole;" digital or electronic data showing an interest in or planning of a murder; and electronic or digital devices, including cell phones and laptops.

Police discovered a tan leather knife sheath on the bed and next to Mogen's body in the King Road home, according to a probable cause affidavit filed last month in Latah County District Court. Police believe DNA found on the sheath links Kohberger to the killings.

In the affidavit, one of the surviving roommates said she saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking toward her in the King Road home around the time of the killings. The person walked past the roommate as she stood in a "frozen shock phase" before continuing toward a sliding glass door in the back of the house.

Kohberger was arrested Dec. 30, nearly seven weeks after the stabbings, at his parents' home in Pennsylvania before being extradited to Moscow for court proceedings. He is housed at the Latah County Jail and scheduled for a preliminary hearing starting June 26.