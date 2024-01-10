Search warrant, investigation provides evidence of 'layering' in Noel case

Andrew Harp, The Evening News and the Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind.
·2 min read

Jan. 9—CLARK COUNTY — A search warrant conducted in late December led to the discovery of some new information pertaining to the criminal investigation of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.

In a probable cause affidavit released Monday, Indiana State Police investigators searched the home of former Clark County Council member Brittney Ferree in Sellersburg, along with seizing property and information.

The investigation states that ISP were told that Noel, who is currently charged with 15 felonies including theft, public corruption and ghost employment, gave a white 2015 BMW, owned by the Utica Township Volunteer Fire Fighter Association, to Ferree. Noel is the chief of the Utica Township Fire Department.

Noel had fathered a child with Ferree and was eventually ordered to pay child support as a result of a paternity case.

ISP then requested around 154 pages of child support documents from the Indiana Child Support Bureau for Noel's child support payments and had found that "many" of the payments were made using Utica Township Volunteer Fire Fighter Association funds.

The documents state that from 2019 to 2023, Noel's payroll indicated that he did not claim support payments on his payroll or taxes, which is required, and that the annual payment was up to around $25,000.

The investigation then led to them trying to verify that Kasey Noel, Noel's daughter, gave $500 to Ferree's election campaign for Clark County Council 3rd District. However, it also states Jamey Noel had access to his daughter's bank account.

BMV records show that Ferree purchased the BMW, which was owned at the time by the firefighter association, on Jan. 23, 2023, for $21,000 from Jamey Noel. The affidavit states that investigators reviewed bank statements, cancelled checks, deposits and withdrawals for Jamey Noel's various companies but could not find the $21,000 check.

It states that this is an attempt at "layering," which is defined in the investigation as an attempt to make the "process of tracking money or assets through each layer of a business ... more difficult."

"There is evidence of complex layering scheme involving sending money to different accounts using a series of transactions," it states. "These patterns were consistent in the banks' records for Utica Township Volunteer Fire Fighter Association, New Chapel EMS & Fire, Jamey Noel, Misty Noel, Kasey Noel, and the Clark County Sheriff's Department Commissary Fund."

According to the case schedule, a pre-trial hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Clark Circuit Court No. 1.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Dodgers LHP Julio Urías reportedly avoids felony charges following domestic violence arrest

    Urías still faces a possible MLB suspension.

  • Nebraska rolls over Zach Edey, No. 1 Purdue to grab dominant 88-72 upset win

    Nebraska's win over Purdue marked its first over a top-ranked team since 1982.

  • Crypto apps Binance, Kraken, KuCoin disappear from Apple's App Store in India

    Apps of as many as eight crypto exchanges including Binance, Kraken, Mexc and Kucoin have disappeared from Apple's App Store in India, less than two weeks after the firms were flagged for operating "illegally" in the country. Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency which scrutinizes financial transactions, late last month issued show cause notices to nine crypto firms and alleged that they weren't compliant with India's anti-money laundering rules. FIU had asked India's IT Ministry to block websites of all the nine services in India.

  • Keith Rabois dishes on his surprising return to Khosla Ventures, after leaving the firm in 2019 for Founders Fund

    Earlier today, Forbes reported that venture capitalist, operator and entrepreneur Keith Rabois is returning to Khosla Ventures ("KV"), the Silicon Valley outfit where he cut his teeth as a full-time VC before joining Founders Fund ("FF") in 2019, teaming up with former Stanford classmate Peter Thiel in the process. When we'd talked last, Rabois sounded content where he was. Today, he said the decision to switch teams was very recent, stemming from a discussion with his former Khosla Ventures’ colleague Samir Kaul about the possible merits and pitfalls of starting his own fund; Rabois says that chat quickly turned into dinner with firm founder Vinod Khosla, who separately announced today that he is "thrilled" about Rabois' return.

  • Trump legal news brief: Trump plans to deliver closing argument in financial fraud trail, sources say

    Former President Donald Trump is preparing to deliver one of the closing arguments in his New York financial fraud civil trial on Thursday.

  • Substack won't commit to proactively removing Nazi content, ensuring further fallout

    Substack has industry-leading newsletter tools and a platform that independent writers flock to, but its recent content moderation missteps could prove costly. In late November, the Atlantic reported that a search of the publishing platform "turns up scores of white-supremacist, neo-Confederate, and explicitly Nazi newsletters on Substack—many of them apparently started in the past year." Substack writers took note, and a letter collecting the signatures from almost 250 authors on the platform pressed the company to explain its decision to publish and profit from neo-Nazis and other white supremacists.

  • Walmart debuts generative AI search and AI replenishment features at CES

    In a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon and other Walmart execs offered a glimpse as to how the retail giant was putting new technologies, including augmented reality (AR), drones, generative AI and other artificial intelligence tech to work in order improve the shopping experience for customers. It also highlighted how it was using AI in other areas of its business, including within Sam's Club and in apps used by store associates. Most notably, Walmart is launching a new generative AI search feature on iOS that will allow customers to search for products by use cases, instead of by product or brand names.

  • Fidelity National Financial says hackers stole data on 1.3 million customers

    Real estate services giant Fidelity National Financial has confirmed hackers stole data on 1.3 million of its customers during a November cyberattack that knocked the company offline for a week. The filing did not say what specific customer data was stolen, but said FNF is providing credit monitoring and identity theft services to affected customers, suggesting that the stolen customer information was personal or sensitive in nature. FNF said it "contained" the cyberattack on November 26 following a week-long outage that virtually froze all of the company and much of its subsidiaries' operations.

  • New electric boat motors from Mercury Marine coming soon to a lake near you

    At CES, Mercury Marine is showing off and expanding its the Avator series of electric boat motors for electric motoring on the water.

  • SEC's X account hacked, sharing 'unauthorized tweet' regarding spot bitcoin ETF

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's X account has been hacked, a spokesperson confirmed with TechCrunch on Tuesday afternoon. The post, shown in a screenshot below, was up for about 30 minutes, causing a number of news outlets and online personalities to report that the SEC granted approval for the highly anticipated spot bitcoin ETFs.

  • Kevin Durant meant ‘no ill will’ by comments about Draymond Green’s suspension: ‘I’m glad he’s back’

    Draymond Green said that Kevin Durant’s comments about his second suspension this season “really pissed me off."

  • A$AP Rocky's lawyer says he 'will not consider a plea deal' as gun assault case moves toward trial. Everything we know about the charges.

    What we know about the case, from what allegedly went down to how much jail time Rocky's facing. Plus, a crisis PR expert weighs in on the optics, including whether Rocky's love, singer and fashion mogul Rihanna, should support him at the trial.

  • Android Auto to add vehicle-integrated EV route planner for Google Maps

    Google just dropped all of its CES news, and we're getting new EV navigation features from Android Auto.

  • AI aids nation-state hackers but also helps US spies to find them, says NSA cyber director

    Nation state-backed hackers and criminals are using generative AI in their cyberattacks, but U.S. intelligence is also using artificial intelligence technologies to find malicious activity, according to a senior U.S. National Security Agency official. "We're seeing intelligence operators [and] criminals on those platforms," said Joyce.

  • Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton expected to miss at least 2 weeks with hamstring strain

    Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the second quarter of Monday night's victory against the Boston Celtics.

  • The EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra is a home battery that can harvest power from 42 solar panels

    The new EcoFlow unit can hold up to 90kWh of power.

  • Trump is driving economists crazy — again

    His new plan to impose a 10% tariff on virtually all imports revives all the Trump myths about trade deficits, domestic production, and the cost borne by Americans shoppers.

  • Tesla lowers range estimates for Model Y, Model S, and Model X

    Tesla lowers range estimates for Model Y, Model S, and Model X for unknown reasons. It cites vehicle and EPA changes; Model 3 range figures untouched.

  • Amazon adds Matter Casting to its smart displays and TVs

    Amazon might never formally endorse AirPlay or Google's media-casting tech. Once Matter Casting comes to Amazon's Prime Video app for Android and iOS, users will be able to cast content to supported Amazon devices -- starting with the Echo Show 15 -- by tapping the new dedicated Matter Casting button. Beyond the Echo Show 15, Amazon says that Matter Casting support will arrive on Fire TVs, including smart TVs from Panasonic with Fire TV built in, and -- on the app side -- Plex, Pluto TV, Sling TV, Starz and ZDF later this year.

  • Want to build a startup off OpenAI? Start here

    This is a popular topic on TechCrunch+, where columnists spend considerable time discussing how startups can take advantage of OpenAI. The following subscriber-only articles should serve as a foundation for founders building an AI startup on or off OpenAI's platform. As Haje Jan Kamps writes, despite OpenAI’s enticing wrappers, nothing can serve as a substitute for a sustainable company with a solid, standalone product.