Search warrant, investigation provides evidence of 'layering' in Noel case

Jan. 9—CLARK COUNTY — A search warrant conducted in late December led to the discovery of some new information pertaining to the criminal investigation of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.

In a probable cause affidavit released Monday, Indiana State Police investigators searched the home of former Clark County Council member Brittney Ferree in Sellersburg, along with seizing property and information.

The investigation states that ISP were told that Noel, who is currently charged with 15 felonies including theft, public corruption and ghost employment, gave a white 2015 BMW, owned by the Utica Township Volunteer Fire Fighter Association, to Ferree. Noel is the chief of the Utica Township Fire Department.

Noel had fathered a child with Ferree and was eventually ordered to pay child support as a result of a paternity case.

ISP then requested around 154 pages of child support documents from the Indiana Child Support Bureau for Noel's child support payments and had found that "many" of the payments were made using Utica Township Volunteer Fire Fighter Association funds.

The documents state that from 2019 to 2023, Noel's payroll indicated that he did not claim support payments on his payroll or taxes, which is required, and that the annual payment was up to around $25,000.

The investigation then led to them trying to verify that Kasey Noel, Noel's daughter, gave $500 to Ferree's election campaign for Clark County Council 3rd District. However, it also states Jamey Noel had access to his daughter's bank account.

BMV records show that Ferree purchased the BMW, which was owned at the time by the firefighter association, on Jan. 23, 2023, for $21,000 from Jamey Noel. The affidavit states that investigators reviewed bank statements, cancelled checks, deposits and withdrawals for Jamey Noel's various companies but could not find the $21,000 check.

It states that this is an attempt at "layering," which is defined in the investigation as an attempt to make the "process of tracking money or assets through each layer of a business ... more difficult."

"There is evidence of complex layering scheme involving sending money to different accounts using a series of transactions," it states. "These patterns were consistent in the banks' records for Utica Township Volunteer Fire Fighter Association, New Chapel EMS & Fire, Jamey Noel, Misty Noel, Kasey Noel, and the Clark County Sheriff's Department Commissary Fund."

According to the case schedule, a pre-trial hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Clark Circuit Court No. 1.