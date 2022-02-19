Search warrant leads to arrest of Ottumwa man

Feb. 18—OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Police Department and Wapello County Sheriff's Office around noon on Friday executed a search warrant for potential stolen property at 547 Minneopa Ave., leading to an arrest on firearms charges.

According to Lt. Jason Bell of the police department, law enforcement officials arrested one person on the premises, 45-year-old Jeromy Scott Stevens, during the search.

In a statement later released by the police department, Stevens was charged with driving while barred and eluding, and also was charged with possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and seven counts of unlawful possession of prescription medications.

The driving charges are misdemeanors, while the firearm and ammunition charges are Class D felonies. The prescription medication charges are serious misdemeanors.

Stevens is being held in the Wapello County Jail until his bond amount can be set during his initial arraignment.

In addition to the police department and sheriff's office, the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force assisted in the execution of the search warrant.

