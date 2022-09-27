Search warrant leads to felony arrest in Tupelo

Sep. 26—TUPELO — The search of a downtown Tupelo house a short distance from Carver Elementary School ended with a man facing felony drug charges.

The North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and Tupelo police officers executed a search warrant in the 600 block of North Church Street on Sept. 20. According to information provided by law enforcement agents, police seized various prescription drugs, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during the search.

Bobby O'Neal Poole, 45, of Chapman Street, Tupelo, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and violation of probation.

During his initial appearance the following day, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $75,000. The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Poole.

