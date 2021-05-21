Search warrant leads to multiple arrests

May 21—GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Sheriff's Office has released details regarding multiple arrests made in late April.

According to a news release received by the Daily News, at approximately 1 p.m. April 28 the Sheriff's Department, with the assistance of the Greensburg Police Department and the Decatur County Probation Department, served two search warrants, simultaneously, leading to the arrest of multiple individuals.

The search warrant executed at an undisclosed address in Greensburg led to the arrest of Jeremy Collins, 33, on a preliminary charge of carrying a handgun without a license, a class A misdemeanor.

Kurtis Cupp, 24, was also arrested at this address on a preliminary charge of carrying a handgun without a license, a class A misdemeanor, and a subsequent charge of trafficking with an inmate, a level 5 felony.

The second search warrant, executed at an address in the southwest portion of Decatur County, led to the arrest of Stacy Hess, 39, on preliminary charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a level

2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony, unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle, a level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, and class A misdemeanor.

Kyle Shields, 37, was also arrested at this address on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony, unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle, a level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony.

All arrested parties were taken into custody without incident.

According to the DCSO, the search warrants stemmed from a prior, on-going investigation.

Currently, Hess, Cupp and Shields all remain in custody at the Decatur County Detention Center while Collins was released on bond.

All have pending court hearings through Decatur County.

Agencies involved in these arrests included the Decatur County Sheriff's Office, Decatur County Communications Center, Decatur County Prosecutor's Office, Greensburg Police Department, the Decatur County Court Services Probation Department, and TDS wrecker.

All parties are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. — Information provided