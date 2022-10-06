Search warrant leads to one arrest, meth seizure

Oct. 6—A warrant served Tuesday morning near Caddo Mills resulted in the arrest of a man and the seizure of alleged drugs and paraphernalia, according to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

Mark Anthony Young, 38, Commerce remained in custody early Wednesday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center, on one count each of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (Penalty Group 1) and possession of marijuana. A bond amount was not immediately announced.

The Hunt County Sheriff's announced that in the early morning hours Tuesday, the Hunt County S.W.A.T. team made entry into a home in the 2000 block of County Road 2134. The S.W.A.T team secured the residence and detained individuals at the location while an evidentiary search warrant could be executed. As a result of the search, more than 90 grams of alleged methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized, according to the Sheriff's Office.

It was not known as of Wednesday morning whether Young had an attorney or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County.