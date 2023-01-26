Search warrant leads to over 600 grams of meth, dozens of guns seized in north Georgia home

A 44-year-old man has been arrested after deputies found more than 600 grams of methamphetamine and dozens of firearms during a search warrant at a home in Gilmer County.

Gilmer County detectives, along with several Georgia law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant at a home in the area of Old Flat Creek Road.

Detectives identified the resident living at the home as Jacob Davis.

During the search, agents reportedly found 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 guns. Officials say, one of the guns was stolen of out Fannin County. Fannin detectives says other items from a burglary report was at Davis’s home.

According to Fannin and Gilmer detectives, they found a storage container with an ‘unusual amount’ of power tools, that was later reportedly tied to multiple burglaries in Fannin County. Those items were seized and turned over to Fannin officials.

Davis was arrested and taken to the Gilmer County Adult Detention Center. He’s charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office and ARDEO are continuing to make as big of a dent as possible in the illegal drug trade in North Georgia,” Sheriff Nicholson said.

