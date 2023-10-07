Search warrant leads to seizure of drugs, guns in Hope Mills and Fayetteville

A Fayetteville man has been arrested on drug charges after a months-long investigation leads to seizure of over 14,000 grams of narcotics, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release.

Kye Steven Robbins, 37, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with two counts each of trafficking meth, fentanyl, MDMA and cocaine, and one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver/distribute marijuana and maintaining a dwelling, jail records show.

The Police Department's Narcotic Vice Suppression Unit served two search warrants Sept. 29 at two separate locations in Cumberland County -- an apartment along the 100 block of Briar Circle in Fayetteville and a home along the 800 block of Encounter Place in Hope Mills, police said. The Fayetteville Police Department's Central Community Empowerment Response Team and the Hope Mills Police Department assisted in the execution of the warrants.

Police seized 5,700 grams of fentanyl pills, 2,070 grams of fentanyl powder, 4,128 grams of meth, 413 grams of MDMA, 538 grams of cocaine, 1,178 grams of marijuana, five handguns and $358,415 from the two locations, the release said.

As of Friday, Robbins was being held in the Cumberland County jail on $750,000 bail, jail records show.

