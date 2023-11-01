Search warrant leads to three arrests

Oct. 31—Three Limestone County residents are facing numerous drug charges after the Limestone Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on AL Hwy 99 in the Cartwright Community.

The Limestone County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Wednesday, October 25, with the help of the Limestone County SWAT. 5.2 ounces of Fentanyl, a small amount of Methamphetamine, multiple pills, and a handgun were located at the residence.

"According to the DEA, experts consider 2 mg of Fentanyl to be a lethal dose. In 5 ounces of Fentanyl, there are 141,747.616 mg, that's 70,873 lethal doses. The city of Athens, Ala., currently has a population of roughly 27,000 people. If you do the math, that's nearly 2.5 times the population of the city that could be administered a lethal dose," the LCSO said.

Emily Faye Bridges, 46, of Athens, is charged with Drug Trafficking- Fentanyl, Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine, and Illegal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bridges is in the Limestone County Detention Facility with a $1,003,500 bond.

Gannon Ezell Seago, 40, of Elkmont, AL, is charged with Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance- Fentanyl, and Illegal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Seago also had additional warrants through Limestone County. Seago is in the Limestone County Detention Facility with No Bond.

Randall Allan Turner, 36, of Elkmont has been charged with Illegal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Turner has been released from the Limestone County Detention Facility on a $1000 Bond.

"I am incredibly proud of the work of our Narcotics Unit and Swat Team for removing these dangerous drugs from the streets of our county. The safety of our citizens is our priority. These drugs will continue to be sought and removed from our county." limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.