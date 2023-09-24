Search warrant a part of Friday night GIVE police patrol in Falls

Sep. 24—Police they recovered a quantity of suspected narcotics, including crack and cocaine, during a search warrant on 15th Street Friday evening during patrols in the city related to the New York's Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) program

Law enforcement officers from the Niagara Falls Police Department, Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a K9 Unit from the Lewiston Police Department and an ATF K9 Unit, took part in executing the search warrant at an apartment at 764 15th St. around 5:30 p.m.

The suspected narcotics was seized and will be sent for lab testing. Charges are pending.

The GIVE program focuses on "preventative and enforcement efforts" on geographic locations (hot spots) where crime data and analysis demonstrate that most shootings and homicides or aggravated assaults occur.