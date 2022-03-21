Search warrant results in two arrests

Mar. 21—RACINE — Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood reports on Sunday the Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant resulting in two arrests.

According to a news release from Wood's office, the warrant was executed at a residence in the 43000-block of State Route 124 in Racine. The incident began when deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff's Office received a report of a male allegedly pointing a gun at a female in a motor vehicle in the driveway, according to the new release. Deputies responded to the scene along with the Pomeroy Police Department and Middleport Police Department.

Upon officers' arrival to the residence they were reportedly informed that a male matching the description given of the suspect was upstairs in the residence. Officers then cleared the residence and detained multiple individuals. The news release further stated, while detaining subjects at the scene, officers reportedly "spotted several drug related contraband items in plain view." The Major Crimes Task Force was then contacted and a searched warrant was obtained for the residence.

According to the news release, upon execution of the search warrant, officers reportedly "located heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, plastic baggies, a firearm, and cash."

Arrested at the scene was Maleek Jo'rel Hugee, 26, of Dayton. Hugee has reportedly been transported to the Gallia County Jail on an active indictment out of Gallia County for Possession of Drugs, stated the news release.

Also arrested at the scene was Chrissa M. Lane, 41, of Racine. Lane is reportedly being housed at the Middleport Jail on an active indictment for Possession of Methamphetamine, according to the news release. Further charges on both Hugee and Lane are pending lab results from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification, the news release further stated.

Sheriff Wood thanked the Pomeroy Police Department and the Middleport Police Department for their assistance in this case.

The Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe and Meigs Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Monroe, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Sheriff's Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport and McConnelsville Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Prosecutor's Office's, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.