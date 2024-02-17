Search warrant reveals meth, marijuana and more, SC sheriff says. 2 were arrested

Two people were arrested and charged after Lexington County narcotics agents found drugs, cash and guns in a Leesville home, officials said.

The agents previously “conducted controlled purchases of meth” from two suspects, which gave them probable cause to execute a search warrant at the resident, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release.

The agents found “a large quantity” of methamphetamine, marijuana, cash and guns, the sheriff’s department said. They seized more than 6 pounds of marijuana, 8 grams of methamphetamine, 10 guns and drug distribution equipment, officials said. They also seized more than $12,000 in cash.

One of the guns found at the home had been reported stolen out of Lexington County, Koon said.

The department subsequently arrested two people, Arromus Abney, 33, and Miranda Lloyd, 26.

Abney was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to arrest warrants. Lloyd was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, receiving stolen goods and unlawfully placing a child at risk of harm.

Abney and Lloyd were booked into the Lexington County Detention Center. They have since been released after meeting the conditions of their bond, the sheriff’s department said.