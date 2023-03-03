Search warrant served, Othello man, woman arrested

Mar. 2—OTHELLO — An Othello man was arrested for burglary and theft, and an Othello woman was arrested on outstanding warrants, following the search of a home on Barbara Road west of Othello on Tuesday night.

Adam Morfin, 28, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and outstanding Franklin County warrants, according to the post. Lizbeth Campos-Pardo, 33, was arrested on outstanding warrants for residential burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Deputies recovered a number of items that may have been stolen, including power tools, hand tools, keys and key fobs, the post said.

The ACSO brought K9 Nardo to the residence, but the suspect surrendered before Nardo had contact with him, the post said. Campos-Pardo was found hiding in the dryer in the residence, it said.