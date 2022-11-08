Search warrant served on Sixth Street

Nov. 8—TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Narcotics Team assisted Michigan State Police in serving a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Sixth Street at 6 p.m. on Nov. 3, according to Traverse City Police Department Chief Jeffrey O'Brien.

O'Brien said the search warrant was allegedly in relation to an intercepted postal package that may have contained a controlled substance purchased on the dark web.

The police chief confirmed that TNT is currently working with the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office to file charges. An official from the prosecutor's office said they are unable to comment on the case.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning, according to O'Brien.

MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll said, because the investigation is continuing, he could not release any names or other details about the case.