Search warrant shows homicide victim was with someone shortly before he was found alone

A man who died a month after he was found with gunshot wounds in Massey Hill was seen leaving a nearby store with a passenger 12 minutes before being discovered wounded and alone in his vehicle, according to court records.

On Nov. 15, Andre Allen Lewis, 44, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the 1100 block of Center Street, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The location is three blocks from his Dallas Street home. He died of his injuries Dec. 18, police said.

According to a search warrant application for the vehicle, investigators learned that shortly before Lewis was discovered, he had been parked at a convenience store in the 1100 block of Camden Road for about 40 minutes before leaving at 6:18 p.m. In leaving, Lewis drove north on Southern Avenue. The warrant said his whereabouts were unknown until he was found about 6:30 p.m.

911 call

In the. 911 call from Center Street, a man reported there was someone injured in a burgundy Cadillac.

"Please, come on," the caller repeatedly pleaded, his words spilling out rapidly. He said the victim had been shot more than once and seemed to misunderstand the dispatcher's questions — when asked about the suspect, he provided information about the victim.

"He just drove in front of my sister's house. He’s breathing. You got to hurry up though. He’s breathing," the caller said.

He went on to explain that he came upon the Cadillac sitting in the middle of the road, according to the 911 recording.

"I was pulling behind him and I kept blowing the horn for him to get out of the road," the caller stated. "I didn’t know he was in the car shot."

When told by the dispatcher to not disturb anything at the scene, the man replied, "They got bullets all in the street."

The caller noted the man was shot in the stomach and had blood coming from his nose.

The search warrant states that in addition to three spent shell casings and bullet damage inside the car, officers found a trail of blood on Craven Street that ran from Southern Avenue to Center Street. A handgun was also found in a trash can at the corner of Southern Avenue and Center Street, the record states.

The document also notes that witnesses at the store said that when Lewis left the parking lot, there was a passenger in his vehicle. The record does not state if police ever located that passenger.

No arrest had been made in the killing,

