Search warrant in St. Augustine results in 13 people arrested during narcotics bust

Action News Jax is working to learn more about a narcotics bust that happened in St. Augustine, on Chapin Street.

We spoke with a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified on camera and says there is always suspicious activity that happens on this road.

She also told me she was woken up at 5 am this morning as police were speaking over the intercom.

“I noticed there were tons of people in handcuffs,” said the neighbor.

Action News Jax received these viewer photos from a police presence on Chapin Street in St. Augustine.

Several people were on the ground appearing to be detained by police.

That neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified on camera says this all happened around 5 am this morning.

“An announcement was being played over and over by the police department so it was kind of startling,” said the neighbor.

According to the St. Augustine Police Department Facebook page, their narcotics unit responded to 101 and 103 Chapin St. where they served search warrants.

The search warrant resulted in 13 people being arrested and transported to the St. Johns County Jail for illegal drugs found inside of the homes, including cocaine and meth.

That neighbor tells me she isn’t surprised this happened because of so much suspicious activity that goes on.

There’s been a lot of activity over there, I don’t know what happening, but you can see a lot of activity.

Now the city of St. Augustine did deem one of those homes unhabitable due to unsafe conditions.

