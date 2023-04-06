Search warrant uncovers fentanyl, meth, guns inside Dunwoody homes

Two people are facing charges after police found illegal drugs at two Dunwoody homes.

In just a week’s time, police executed two search warrants at two homes in Dunwoody.

The two search warrants led to two suspects being arrested.

During the searches, officers seized three guns, three pounds of fentanyl, 1500 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 19 grams of methamphetamine, 5.6 pounds of marijuana, 12 pints of promethazine cough syrup, 390 grams of THC gummies, and a jar of THC wax.

Authorities did not release names of the suspects.

The suspects are charged with felony trafficking.

