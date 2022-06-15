Search warrant yields drugs, weapon, arrests

Jun. 15—CENTENARY — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin recently released a statement regarding a search warrant that was conducted in the 4000 block of State Route 141 on the morning of Tuesday, June 14.

"On Tuesday morning, detectives and deputies with the Gallia County Sheriff's Office obtained and conducted a search warrant at an apartment residence in the Centenary area of Green Township. This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the trafficking of narcotics from the residence by a male who is identified as Marco A. Delgado, age 36 of Grove City. As a result of the search of the residence, we were able to seize a loaded semi-automatic handgun, illegal narcotics and cash. In addition, three wanted individuals were taken into custody from the residence. Those individuals were Delgado, Cheyenne Bonecutter, age 22 of Bidwell and Carla Thacker, age 47 of Gallipolis. The investigation in this case is continuing at this time and charges will be filed after consultation with Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren's Office" stated Sheriff Champlin.

Champlin further states "Today was a great day for the safety of our county. The narcotics being pushed from this residence were deadly and the person pushing them out into our community is no stranger to begin arrested for trafficking in drugs. Now is the time that he will face justice for the damage that he has done in our communities."

Information provided by the Gallia County Sheriff's Office.