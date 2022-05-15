Search warrant yields fentanyl and firearms

May 14—Jonathan James Rice, 29, of Athens is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center on drug charges as a result of search warrant being executed by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team (SRT).

On May 11, 2022, a narcotics related search warrant was executed on a home located in the 900 block of Beech Street in Athens, Ala. The warrant was the result of an extensive investigation conducted by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and the FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force. Athens Police Department also provided personnel to assist with the execution of the search warrant. The search yielded one pound of Fentanyl and multiple firearms that were located inside the home.

Rice has been charged with drug trafficking and distribution of a controlled substance. No bond has been set at this time.