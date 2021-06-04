Search warrant yields suspected drugs, money, arrests

Jun. 4—CHESHIRE, Ohio — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin reports a search warrant served on a residence in the Village of Cheshire yielded suspected drugs, money and arrests.

According to news release from the Champlin, the search warning was conducted Thursday evening at a home on Watson Grove Road.

"The search warrant that was conducted this evening is to the credit of the hard work of the Detectives of the Gallia County Sheriff's Office who, over the past several weeks, have conducted controlled purchases of narcotics from this residence," Champlin stated via the news release. "This evening, illegal narcotics along with the proceeds of the sales of those narcotics were seized during this search. What our citizens do not get to see is the intricate nature of these investigations and the amount of time and resources which must be allocated to ensure the successful arrest and prosecution of the offenders in these crimes. For this hard work and dedication by our team, I am thankful."

According to the news release, arrested and booked into the Gallia County Jail as a result of the search warrant were:

Robert Lee Roush, age 47 of Cheshire, Ohio arrested for Failure to Appear and Trafficking in Drugs;

Amanda Mathews, age 40 of Eastman, Georgia, arrested for an outstanding theft warrant;

Paula M. Champer, age 43 of Gallipolis, Ohio, arrested for (2) outstanding warrants for failure to appear;

Matthew D. Oxyer, age 46 of Point Pleasant, W.Va., arrested for (3) outstanding warrants for failure to appear.

"Though these individuals have been initially taken into custody mostly for active arrest warrants, several have been a focus of this ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected to be forthcoming on them, as well as other individuals, once we conclude this investigation and the case is presented to Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren's Office," Champlin stated. "I would like to thank our citizens who continue to provide us with tips and information which help us to identify crimes occurring and bolster ongoing investigations. If any one has any information that they would like to provide, they can do so by calling our anonymous tip line at 740-446-6555."