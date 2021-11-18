Search warrants in DUI investigations discussed

Nov. 18—A bill expected to be filed for consideration for next year's General Assembly session would give law enforcement officers more latitude to seek search warrants for blood tests in DUI investigations.

Rep. Patrick Flannery, an Olive Hill Republican, told members of the interim judiciary committee Wednesday that the bill would create a less restrictive standard for when officers can seek search warrants in DUI cases. Currently, officers can ask a person to consent to a blood test, but can only get search warrants in suspected DUI incidents if a death or serious physical injury was involved.

Flannery told lawmakers the need for the bill comes from an April state Supreme Court decision. That case involved a Daviess County incident.

In that case, the Supreme Court ruled Jared L. McCarthy, of Owensboro, had faced a biased jury during his DUI trial, because prosecutors had told the jury McCarty had refused a blood test.

The Supreme Court ruled McCarthy had the constitutional right to refuse the test and that prosecutors should be barred from telling juries a person had refused a test, because juries could see that refusal as evidence of guilt.

Alan George, Woodford County attorney and treasurer for the Kentucky County Attorneys Association, said the number of people refusing to take blood tests has increased since the Supreme Court ruling.

"Every defense attorney worth their salt is going to say, 'do not take the blood test,' " George said. Nationally, Kentucky has the fourth-highest rate of drivers refusing to take blood tests, George said.

"Our fellow prosecutors are already seeing jurors render not guilty verdicts in courts" in cases where prosecutors can't present a blood test result, George said. Flannery said in cases where a person is under the influence of drugs instead of alcohol, a blood test is needed to prove intoxication.

George said the bill would eliminate the requirement that a search warrant for a blood test can only be sought in cases involving death or serious physical injury.

"We truly believe if this one simple fix is made ... most defendants will end up taking a blood test voluntarily," rather than requiring the officer to get a search warrant, George said.

Stacy Tapke, Kenton County attorney and president of the County Attorneys Association, said the proposed change is a high priority for the organization in the upcoming legislative session.

Sen. Whitney Westerfield, a Hopkinsville Republican and co-chairman of the committee, said he supports the bill. The current law regarding blood tests "does tie your hands," Westerfield said.

Thirty-four states have similar laws on the books as the one being proposed for Kentucky, George said. When asked if those laws had withstood legal challenges, George said, "it's my understanding that that's good law. It's still the law in those states."

Flannery said he would prefile the bill in the coming weeks.

