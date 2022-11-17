Search warrants executed in Bibb County

Nov. 17—MACON — Federal search warrants have been executed at six locations in Bibb County in a joint law enforcement operation involving FBI, Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, GBI Gang Task Force, Bleckley County Sheriff's Office, Butts County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Warner Robins Police Department, Perry Police Department, Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol.

The search warrants resulted from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation centered in Macon.

Federal search warrants were executed in Bibb County at:

—5514 Forsyth Road

—4077 Worsham Avenue

—2108 Roosevelt Avenue

—1487 Lowe Court

—251 Ward Street

—18 Brigham Street

Two additional locations were searched pursuant to state warrants.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 12,680 grams of methamphetamine, 154 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy), 87 grams of THC and more than $25,000 in cash. In addition, four firearms were seized, including one assault rifle, one shotgun, one handgun and one revolver.

Four individuals were taken into state custody and are facing state charges: Melvin Grady Bates, 75, of Macon, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and two counts of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; Julian Derwayne Coker, 42, of Macon, is charged with trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit a felony; Harry Lee Hopkins, 50, of Macon, is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony; and Jackie Edward Powell, 44, of Macon, is charged with receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation.

All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt. This is an ongoing investigation.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.