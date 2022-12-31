Search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case have been temporarily sealed, official says

An assistant district attorney with Mecklenburg County told Channel 9 Friday that all search warrants connected with the case of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari have been temporarily sealed by the court.

We likely won’t know the details of things taken from the home unless they are spoken about in court, or until they’re unsealed — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) December 31, 2022

Madalina has reported missing by her parents on Dec. 15.

However, her parents, Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter, said the last time they saw the girl at their Cornelius home was on Nov. 23.

PAST COVERAGE:

Police confirmed that Madalina was last officially seen in school bus video footage taken on Nov. 21.

Authorities returned to the Cornelius home on Dec. 21 to execute a search warrant. Investigators took several items from the home. It is unclear what they took. Those details will not be known until they are talked about inside a courtroom, or the warrants are unsealed.

Her parents face charges of failing to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.

Cojocari and Palmiter remain in jail under a $250,000 and $200,000 bond, respectively.

