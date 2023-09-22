John Foster Alexander is accused of sexually assaulting a female student and breaking into a dorm at Belmont Abbey.

A man accused of sexually assaulting a Belmont Abbey College student entered several dorm rooms, watched women sleep, touched a woman inappropriately, then rubbed his genitals on a drink bottle in the dorm before leaving, according to search warrant documents filed at the Gaston County Courthouse.

John Foster Alexander, 38, came under investigation after entering St. Michael's residence hall about 6 a.m. Sept. 3, according to police.

Police were called to the hall about 11 a.m. that morning, and college students reported that a man had entered their room and watched them sleep, according to an application for a search warrant filed by Detective Michael Harris with the Belmont Police Department. Another student reported that the man entered her room and ran his hand up her leg as she was sleeping, the search warrant application states.

Campus surveillance footage showed a man in a black t-shirt and checkered shorts park a blue Nissan Murano in front of the dorm and enter the building, Harris wrote.

He can be seen on the video entering two different dorm rooms, and he can be seen opening the dorm refrigerator and appearing to rub his penis on a plastic drink bottle, Harris wrote.

Alexander was charged with first-degree burglary, breaking and entering, sexual battery, second-degree trespass, and secret peeping.

He was initially released from jail after a Mecklenburg County judge set his bond at $50,000, but on Tuesday, a Gaston County judge revoked that bond and set his bond at $500,000, jailing him.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Search warrants: Man entered dorm rooms, watched women sleep