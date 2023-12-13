Search warrants probe financial motive in Madeline Kingsbury case

Dec. 12—ROCHESTER — Unsealed search warrants show investigators believe the man accused of killing Madeline Kingsbury depended on her for financial support and was positioned to benefit from her death.

Kingsbury's body was found in June and the father of her two children, Adam Fravel, was arrested and

charged with second-degree murder in her death.

In a search warrant application filed in District Court on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, investigators asked for access to Kingbury's bank account records including transactions and withdrawals from a bank account held by Kingsbury from March 1, 2021, onward when Fravel moved in with Kingsbury.

In a warrant application, investigators learned that Kingsbury had a death benefit of $170,000 from her employer. A beneficiary was not listed, but investigators said Fravel would have access to those funds as the biological father of her children.

The warrant also summarized interviews with one of Kingsbury's family members who recalled Kingsbury crying over the phone because Fravel didn't contribute financially to household expenses and the couple "didn't have any money."

Text messages and an interview with Kingsbury's landlord also revealed she was behind on rent.

"I have been the only one working as of late," one text on Sept. 30, 2022, from Kingsbury's phone read.

On March 27 — four days before Kingsbury was reported missing — Kingsbury contacted the landlord saying, "I am somewhat unexpectedly finding my own place."

Previous

search warrants and documents allege Kingsbury's relationship with Fravel was rocky

with friends and family alleging Kingsbury was physically abused by Fravel.

Kingsbury, a 27-year-old mother of two from Winona, Minnesota, first went missing on March 31, 2023.

Her body was found on June 7

by law enforcement on a rural road just north of Mabel, Minnesota.