Search warrants reveal new details in Schuylkill County double homicide investigation

Oct. 18—A Reading man ditched a stolen light-weight motorcycle along the Schuylkill River after fleeing a state trooper and city police officer in southeast Reading, investigators said Tuesday.

As the officers ran after him on a dirt path off Canal Street shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Jose Figueroa Cruz, 25, ditched the 50 cc motorcycle in the woods next to the river.

Investigators provided this further account:

As the two officers approached him, Figueroa Cruz turned around and started walking toward them. He said the guy they were chasing went the other way after stashing the light-weight motorcycle.

The officers weren't fooled. They arrested Figueroa Cruz because they recognized him as the rider who fled their attempted traffic stop moments earlier and drove onto the dirt path. The trooper and patrol officer, who were coupled in a patrol vehicle, gave chase on foot.

Police initially tried to stop Figueroa Cruz while he was riding on Canal Street because the motorcycle had no license plate.

Figueroa said he fled because he knew the motorcycle was stolen and his driver's license was suspended.

The motorcycle was previously reported as stolen by Reading police. Further details were unavailable.

Figueroa Cruz remained free on $7,500 bail following arraignment Monday night before District Judge Tonya A. Butler in Reading Central Court.

He awaits a hearing on charges of receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, evading arrest or detention on foot, tampering with evidence and numerous summary traffic counts.