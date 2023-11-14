Search warrants served at Stockton Unified headquarters, board president's home: DA

Search warrants were served at the Stockton Unified School District headquarters and at least one home on Tuesday as part of law enforcement's ongoing investigation into the school district.

Heather Brent, a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, wouldn't specify which individuals were served or how many homes were served. She also wouldn't specify if the people served were school board members, administrators, or other school employees.

"On this specific case, our goal right now is to be as thorough as possible. We don't want to tarnish anybody's reputation," she said. "Once we are able to share that information, we will."

Brent said the sheriff's office wanted to emphasize that members of the public are not in danger.

Stockton Unified School District board president AngelAnn Flores speaks at SUSD's State of the District event at Franklin High School on Oct. 18, 2023.

"Based on our thorough investigation surrounding this case, students, faculty, nor the community are in any danger," the spokesperson said. "We also want to make it clear that we're going to stay discrete as far as the people involved in this current case."

Lee Neves, a San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office spokesperson, said that the agencies executed a search warrant on the home and possessions of board President AngelAnn Flores.

Flores' home was the only residence involved, according to Neves. He didn't say if anyone else is the subject of the investigation.

At this stage, no case related to this investigation has been filed in court, Neves said.

The district responded Tuesday afternoon.

“It has been brought to our attention that the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation," spokesperson said. "The Stockton Unified School District will cooperate fully while keeping our focus on student wellness and achievement.”

In April, District Attorney Ron Freitas announced a multi-agency investigation with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office into "any and all wrongdoing" at Stockton Unified.

Freitas said the investigation was initiated from the state Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team's Feb. 14 report, that found evidence that fraud and misappropriation of funds likely occurred at Stockton's largest school district with more than 36,000 students.

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Search warrants served at Stockton Unified office, trustee's home