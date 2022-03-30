Search for West Columbia man who has been missing for a week, SC police say

A search is underway for a missing Lexington County man.

Simon Manuel Gates was publicly reported missing by the West Columbia Police Department Tuesday. The 28-year-old has not been seen for a week, police said in a news release.

Gates was last seen March 23, getting into a black car at his Branham Street home, according to the release. That’s in West Columbia, near the intersection of Jarvis Klapman Boulevard and U.S. 1/Meeting Street.

There was no word if Gates as alone when he was last seen. Police did not say if foul play was suspected in Gates’ disappearance.

Police described Gates as a 4-foot-11, 140-pound man with scars on the inside of both of his ankles. Police shared a picture of Gates that shows him with dark colored hair and wearing glasses.

When he was last seen, Gates was wearing a T-shirt and athletic shorts, according to the release.

Police said Gates is known to frequent the state and national parks in South Carolina.

Anyone who has seen Gates, or has information about him, is asked to call police at 803-794-0721, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.