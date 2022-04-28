Search is on for whoever fired into occupied cars in Bristol, police say

Police said they are searching for a silver sedan from which shots were fired into occupied cars in Bristol Wednesday.

No one was injured in the gunfire, which rang out in the area of Jerome Avenue and Mix Street about 12:10 a.m., police said.

First, police received a 911 call from someone saying that people in a car had fired shots into the back of his vehicle.

A short time later, a second caller said his windshield was struck by gunfire. The car from which bullets were fired had cut him off, Lt. Geoffrey Lund said Thursday.

Police believe the occupants of the first car were targeted, he said.

Anyone who saw the shots being fired or who might have video of it is asked to call Bristol police at 860-584-3011.

