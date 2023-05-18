Search for witnesses of shooting intensifies at northern Beaufort mobile home park

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify possible witnesses of a Tuesday shooting at a mobile home park in northern Beaufort.

Shots rang out around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Independent Mobile Home Community, located off Shanklin Road. No injuries were reported, but one home and three vehicles were damaged by gunfire, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens.

Sheriff’s officers have not disclosed how many shooters were involved, the number of shots fired and the type of gun used in the incident.

The four individuals pictured are not considered suspects at this time, Viens said. Security camera footage from before and during the shooting suggests the four might have witnessed the incident.

Viens acknowledged the man in the leftmost photo appears to be holding a rifle, but would not say whether police believe he was involved in the shooting.

Security camera footage shows four people who were present right before or during the Tuesday evening shooting at the Independent Mobile Home Community in northern Beaufort. None of the individuals pictured are considered suspects, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Tuesday evening shooting was at least the second gun-related incident at the mobile home park this year. A minor was walking into his residence on Jan. 19 when two people robbed him at gunpoint, according to previous reporting.

Anyone with information related to the shooting can contact Sgt. A. Kremer at 843-554-1111 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry’s anonymous tip line at 843-554-1111.