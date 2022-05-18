Search for woman who threatened to hurt herself and others, Lexington police say

A search is underway for a missing woman who could be in danger.

Jamey Jaqueline Caspino was publicly reported missing by the Lexington Police Department Tuesday. The woman has not been seen since Monday, police said in a news release.

Caspino was last seen leaving a the Lexington home of a friend Monday night, according to the release.

Jamey Jaqueline Caspino was reported missing by the Lexington Police Department.

When she left, Caspino made statements threatening to harm herself and others, police said.

Caspino is believed to be driving a silver 2022 Mazda 3 with a North Carolina paper tag, according to the release.

Police described Caspino as a 5-foot-2, 100-pound woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Caspino, or has information about her, is asked to contact police at 803-358-1514 or amcwilliams@lexsc.com.