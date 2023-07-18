Search for woman who went missing after being released from hospital, SC police say

A search is underway for a missing Midlands woman who hasn’t been seen since leaving a hospital.

Naomi M. Ward was reported missing by the Camden Police Department Monday. The 34-year-old hasn’t been seen in three days, police said in a news release.

Ward went missing Sunday, shortly after she was released from MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center, according to the release.

Naomi M. Ward was reported missing by police.

Information about why she was at the hospital was not available.

There was no word if Ward was was alone when she was last seen. Police did not say if foul play was suspected in Ward’s disappearance.

Police described Wards as a 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-5, 110-pound woman with brown colored eyes and brown colored hair.

Ward might be driving a blue-colored 2007 Jeep Liberty with a North Carolina license plate reading “TAM3591,” according to police.

Anyone who has seen Ward, or has information about her, is asked to call police at 803-425-6035, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip. In the case of an emergency, always call 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.