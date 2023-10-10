Search in the woods triggers lockdown for nearby high school, CMS says

A search through a wooded area Tuesday resulted in two people being arrested and a nearby school going into lockdown, sources told Channel 9.

It happened before 1:30 p.m. in Mint Hill, by the ramp from Highway 51 to Interstate 485 Outer.

The incident stemmed from an armed robbery call, sources told Channel 9. The people inside a black pickup truck jumped out of it and ran into the woods, sources said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and could see about a dozen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers in and around the woods near the ramp. K-9 officers appeared to be searching the area as well.

CMPD blocked off the ramp while they searched for the suspects.

Two people were taken into custody at the scene.

A spokesperson for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Rocky River High School was on lockdown until shortly after 2 p.m. due to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 arrested after 130 mph chase ends along I-77 in Iredell County, troopers say)


