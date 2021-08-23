Searchers find body of hunter reported missing in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park

Aug. 23—A hunter who was reported missing last week in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve was found dead Saturday, park officials say.

David White, 40, of North Pole had last sent an InReach message on Thursday, Aug. 12, that he was about to cross Jacksina Creek in the northern portion of the park to reach a hunting area across the valley, according to a statement from the national park.

White had entered the park Aug. 6 to hunt for sheep, said park spokeswoman Carrie Wittmer. He'd resupplied and then resumed hunting on Aug. 11, she said. White had hunted in the park during previous years, Wittmer said.

On Monday, Aug. 16, park officials were notified by White's point of contact that he had stopped communicating, Wittmer said. Rangers began a measured response, flying over the area and scanning for anyone in distress, Wittmer said. The search effort intensified when White had not returned by Thursday, the day he was due to complete his trip, she said.

Planes and helicopters from the troopers and park service searched the area, ground teams walked the area and others packrafted, the statement said.

On Saturday, packrafting searchers found White dead alongside Jacksina Creek, the park service said.

"Based on evidence found by searchers, it appears that White attempted to cross Jacksina Creek and was swept away by the current," the statement said.

Jacksina Creek is located near the end of the Nabesna Road and is in a backcountry area that does not contain trails, Wittmer said. Conditions in the creek vary depending on the weather and water levels can change dramatically within a day, she said.

"This is a hard environment — it's just really unforgiving, rivers, especially," Wittmer said. "Even if you know and even if you're super great in the backcountry, it's just really unpredictable."

Two backpackers died in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve in 2018. It's believed they were swept away while crossing the Sanford River.