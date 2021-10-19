Searchers looking for missing teen find dead body, reports say

Police searching for a missing teenager found a dead body Tuesday in Miramar, reports say.

The unidentified body was found near Miramar Boulevard and South University Drive, WFOR-Ch. 4 reported.

The body was found during the search for 18-year-old Dwight Grant, a student at Miramar High School who was reported missing Sunday, reported WPLG-Ch. 10.

Family members told WSVN-Ch . 7 that Grant is a quiet person who plays video games and enjoys being home and that it was alarming for him to disappear.

A blood stain led investigators to the body in the bushes outside an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Sherman Circle, the stations reported.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.