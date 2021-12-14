Searchers find missing Colville man's truck

Joel Mills, Lewiston Tribune, Idaho
Dec. 14—Searchers with the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office found a missing 29-year-old Colville man's pickup truck around 1 p.m. Monday, but no sign of the man.

Chief Deputy Mike Rigney said it appeared the 2013 dark blue two-tone Dodge Ram 2500 pickup owned by Allan Sloan had gotten stuck in the snow in the Wapshilla Ridge area past Eagle Creek Road on an unknown date. Sloan was last seen Dec. 7 farther north in the Waha area, and his family reported him missing Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

Rigney said county search and rescue members looked for Sloan by air and with a limited ground search Monday. The search will resume this morning.

Recent snowfall obscured any tracks that may have led away from the vehicle, and Rigney asked people who might be snowmobiling or snowshoeing in the area to be on the lookout for any fresh signs of Sloan. He also described the area as rough and remote, noting searchers had to get to the pickup by snowmobile.

Troopers with the Idaho State Police arrested Sloan on misdemeanor charges of possessing marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms early on the morning of Dec. 7 after pulling him over for speeding at the bottom of the Lewiston Hill. He was released from the Nez Perce County jail on his own recognizance later that day by Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert after his initial appearance at 1:30 p.m.

He has not been seen or heard from since that night and has had no phone activity, which is concerning to his family, according to a sheriff's office news release. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with a medium build, dark, medium-length hair and a short beard. He was last seen driving the Dodge pickup, which has aftermarket bumpers painted to match the vehicle. The pickup also has dealership-type placards and no state plates attached.

Sloan is also believed to be in possession of a firearm, according to the news release. A state police probable cause affidavit in the court file states troopers stopped Sloan shortly after 1:30 a.m. Dec. 7 for allegedly going 81 mph in the 45 mph zone. He "displayed extremely amped up behavior and talked at a rapid rate," and couldn't give the troopers a straight answer, according to the affidavit.

The troopers initially placed Sloan under arrest for allegedly resisting or obstructing them during the stop. They saw marijuana paraphernalia in the car, and Sloan told them he "self-medicates" and had a medical marijuana card. He also allegedly told the troopers that he had a bag of psilocybin mushrooms in the center console, which they recovered during a subsequent search.

Prosecutors charged Sloan with five misdemeanors, including resisting the officers during his arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession of paraphernalia and inattentive driving.

Those with any information are asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office at (208) 799-3131.

Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com.

