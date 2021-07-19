Searchers rescued after helicopter crash, hiker also found

·1 min read

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A crew looking for a hiker who was missing in the Sierra Nevada survived after their Navy helicopter crashed along the California-Nevada line, and both the searchers and the hiker were rescued over the weekend.

The four-member helicopter crew escaped injury but had to spend Friday night in the rugged wilderness before they were rescued Saturday from a mountain ridge on the state line east of Yosemite National Park, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) south of Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, authorities said.

The Navy is investigating the cause of the crash reported about 5 p.m. Friday, Navy spokesman Zip Upham said. The Navy MH-60 Knighthawk had been helping with the search for a lost hiker in the Inyo National Forest.

Ronald Bolen, an Oklahoma University professor who was reported missing last week on a trail, was found by hikers late Saturday or Sunday in good condition and transported for medical treatment, the Mono County sheriff’s office said.

A family member told the Reno Gazette Journal that Bolen was dehydrated but otherwise in good shape.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thunderstorms bring flash flooding to parts of the Desert Southwest

    Scattered thunderstorms rumbled across the Southwest on Sunday, with heavy rain easing drought but leading to flash flooding in some areas.

  • Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Katrina Scott walks runway despite 'swelling' from IVF treatment

    "Where do I even start?! I'm crying as I type this."

  • LA County officials will return a beach property worth millions nearly 100 years after it was seized from a Black family

    Willa and Charles Bruce were among the first Black landowners in Manhattan Beach, where they created a resort as a "sanctuary" for Black residents.

  • Letters to the Editor: No vaccine card, no entry — it's time to put restrictions on the unvaccinated

    Vaccinated Californians shouldn't have to suffer because of holdouts who are fueling the Delta variant surge.

  • Jury awards fired Walmart worker $125 million. She’ll get less than 1%, Walmart says

    The jury sided with the former Walmart employee, who has down syndrome, in her disability discrimination lawsuit against the company.

  • Chief: Bomb squad caused Los Angeles fireworks explosion

    Los Angeles bomb technicians grossly miscalculated the weight of homemade fireworks last month when they detonated them in a containment chamber, causing a catastrophic explosion that injured 17 people and rocked a neighborhood, the police chief said Monday. Chief Michel Moore said five members of the department’s bomb squad have been removed from field duties as the investigation continues. The explosion was highly unusual, officials say, and has prompted the Los Angeles Police Department and FBI to review police protocols regarding the detonation of explosives.

  • Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video

    On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with a viral video that captured a child being hit and verbally […] The post Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man who snatches 5-year-old boy from NYC street in video attacks officer

    Man caught on video attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy while he was walking with his mother and siblings in Queens in New York City.

  • Iowa Barn Collapse Kills Father and Young Son: 'A Truly Devastating Time'

    Andy Kaufman and his son Beckett died after a barn roof collapsed on them

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.

  • Landslides kill 20 after monsoon rains in India's Mumbai

    At least 20 people have been killed in landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the Indian city of Mumbai, officials said Sunday. India's National Disaster Response Force said 17 people were killed and two others were injured after a wall collapsed on several slum houses in the Mahul area of the city early Sunday. In a separate incident, three people were killed in Mumbai's Vikhroli neighborhood after half a dozen huts located at the base of a hillock collapsed on top of each other late Saturday night.

  • Mother Of Jordan Chiles To Receive Delay In Prison Start Date To Support Daughter In Upcoming Tokyo Olympics

    The mother of 20-year-old gymnast Jordan Chiles will be receiving a 30-day delay from her initial prison start date that was set to begin on July 27th.

  • Man caught snatching child off the street in New York City

    Surveillance video shows the 5-year-old child walking ahead of his mother and siblings in Queens on Thursday (July 15) evening.A man is seen getting out of a car, running to the child, snatching him off the sidewalk and putting him in the backseat of a parked car. The child's mother is seen pulling her son through the car's front passenger seat window.The child was not hurt.The mother, identified by local media as 45-year-old Dolores Diaz, said she did not know why someone would try to take her child and said her neighborhood is safe.Late Friday, police arrested 24-year-old James McGonagle. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping as well as other counts.Police said they are looking for a second suspect.

  • A Widow’s Hunt for the Priest Who Preyed on Her Husband

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Courtesy Jenny GrosvenorOn the morning of Tuesday, June 14, 1994, my husband, the father of our four children under the age of 5, kissed me goodbye. I sensed heightened anxiety as we stood at the top of the stairs in our Vermont home. He leaned toward me, our lips meeting one last time above the 2-month-old nestled in the folds of my white cotton nightgown, buttons between milky breasts left undone.“I have an early morning meeting,” Peter said.I wat

  • 'Most wanted' fugitive arrested after she commented on a police department's Facebook post about her, authorities say

    Lorraine Graves, who is charged with accessory to murder, was featured in a "most wanted" post on the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page.

  • Australia deports Katie Hopkins after she boasted about breaching hotel quarantine

    Australia is deporting Right-wing British commentator Katie Hopkins after she boasted about flouting the country's strict hotel quarantine rules, a senior official said on Monday. Hopkins had flown into Sydney to appear on a reality television show Big Brother VIP when she posted a video on Instagram talking about answering the door naked and maskless to workers delivering meals to her hotel room, local media reported. Most international arrivals to Australia are required to complete 14 days in

  • 'I Am Heartbroken': Returning Home to Devastation, With a Sense of Shock

    Residents returning home, only to find their homes no longer there. Roads submerged by landslides. Loved ones still unaccounted for. As the weather improved Saturday and rescue workers searched for missing residents, many people in flood-hit areas of Germany were trying to reestablish some order amid the chaos and destruction. Friends and relatives mobilized to help, maneuvering around blocked roads and washed-out bridges. Crushed cars and mounds of ruined goods were carted away, or piled by the

  • Wisconsin workers fight factory move to Mexico: ‘Anxiety is through the roof’

    After Opengate Capital acquired Hufcor, a company in Janesville that ‘treated people like they were family’, it announced plans to move 166 jobs to Mexico ‘They treated people like they were family, not a number,’ said Kathy Pawluk. Photograph: Handout For most of her 36 years at the Hufcor factory in Janesville, Wisconsin, Kathy Pawluk loved working there, at least until a private-equity firm took over four years ago. There were Christmas parties and summer picnics, and workers could listen to

  • 2 killed in shooting at NW Harris Co. business barbecue

    A crowd of around 30 people had gathered outside a business for a party when the fight broke out and gunfire erupted, deputies said.

  • The Cops Killed With Impunity. Then Came a ‘Perfect Victim.’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was 3 a.m. on a dark stretch of rural highway, and 17-year-old Hunter Brittain and his cousin were test-driving the pickup truck they’d been tinkering with at a local repair shop all night. Brittain, a white teen from the tiny city of McRae, Arkansas, who dreamed of being a Nascar driver, worked all year to buy the old white GMC truck. But the transmission was a persistent problem.The late-night spin was meant to see if his efforts