Searchers return to Pagnotti Park, near site of discovery of Robert Baron's remains

May 18—OLD FORGE — Investigators from the state police, Lackawanna County district attorney's office and county coroner's office returned Thursday morning to Pagnotti Park to search for more evidence in the homicide of Robert Baron.

Armed with shovels and rakes, police officers prepared to re-search an area in the Connell's Patch section of the borough where a search in late March turned up human remains confirmed to have been the long-missing restauranteur.

A man arrested in the case, Justin Schuback, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next week on counts including criminal homicide.

A message left for one of Schuback's attorneys, Bernard Brown, was not immediately returned.

Police officials who staged at the parking lot of Pagnotti Park, which will be closed while the search is ongoing, declined to comment, though they indicated they would comb the same area searched late in March.

It was unknown how long it will take.

Messages left for District Attorney Mark Powell, Coroner Tim Rowland, borough Police Chief Jason Dubernas and Trooper Robert Urban, a state police spokesman, were not immediately returned.

