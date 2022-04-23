Searchers find woman; Minto-Brown Island Park in Salem reopened

The Salem Police Department Saturday morning successfully located a woman believed to be missing in Minto-Brown Island Park.

At 7 a.m., department officials said the Marion County Search & Rescue Team was assisting patrol officers in searching the park for a 36-year-old woman last seen near Lot 1 of Minto-Brown at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

The park was closed to the public while police conducted its search.

By 9:50 a.m., Salem Police officials posted an update on social media saying she'd been found. Officials confirmed with the Statesman Journal that the person in question was safe and well.

The woman had walked away from the park and ended up at a friend’s home where officers made contact with her, Salem Police officials said.

