Searching for 1 man leads to the arrests of 2 others

Sep. 5—A search for a man who's accused of failing to stop driving when requested by Kern County Sheriff's deputies led to the arrests of two other men stemming from incidents last month, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Deputies attempted to stop Rodrigo Garcia, 26, on Aug. 18 and Aug. 30 in the Lamont area, but he evaded them at each time, a news release said. Garcia's vehicle was found abandoned on Aug. 30 in the 7000 block of Di Giorgio Road.

Helicopters and canines began searching the area for Garcia in an area deputies had created a perimeter for, the news release said. It added a car driven by Eduardo Ramirez, 29, and Jose Lopez, 40 went into the apparently cordoned-off area until it got stuck on railroad tracks.

Ramirez and Lopez began to run away from deputies, but were arrested.

Garcia was found in a nearby apartment complex in the 7000 block of Di Giorgio Road, the news release added.