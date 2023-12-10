Searching for a Christmas tree? Here are some nearby places to check out.

With just 15 days left until Christmas, the season is beyond being in full swing.

Finding the perfect tree is often one of the most difficult processes during the holiday season. Luckily, aside from going the grocery store and box store route, there are several tree farms and lots in the area if a live tree is what you're looking for.

Here is a list of five of places in the region to find the perfect Christmas tree.

B & D Christmas Tree Farm

Christmas trees growing at B & D Christmas Tree Farm at 1206 Elliot Farm Road in Fayetteville.

Location: 1206 Elliot Farm Road, Fayetteville.

Cost: $10 per foot.

Tree types: White pine, Virginia pine, leyland cypress and cedar.

Number of available trees: Around 2,000.

Contact: 910-482-4404; ncfarmfresh.com/FarmMarketDisplay.asp?FarmID=1790.

Select from among field-grown living trees. Saw and twine provided.

Related: Here's your guide to Fayetteville-area Christmas and holiday events

North Lake Christmas Trees & Nursery

Location: 7326 Meadowbrook Road, Benson.

Cost: $10 to $12 per foot.

Tree types: White pine, Norway spruce, Arizona cypress (blue ice) and leyland cypress (Murray X).

Number of available trees: Around 40.

Contact: 984-285-8012, tenaylor07@embarqmail.com.

Select from among field-grown living trees. Saws provided.

Pates Farm Market

Christmas trees available at Pate's Farm Market at 6411 Raeford Rd in Fayetteville.

Location: 6411 Raeford Road, Fayetteville.

Cost: Costs vary.

Tree types: Fraser firs, blue spruce and white pine.

Number of trees available: Around 400.

Contact: 910-426-1575; facebook.com/PatesFarmMarket/.

Pre-cut trees and live trees with roots still intact.

Related: Award-winning artists to perform at Fayetteville's New Year's Eve bash

Bell's Seed Store

Bell's Seed Store employee Benjamin Byrd with a pair of this year's available Christmas trees..

Location: 230 E. Russell St., Fayetteville.

Cost: $32-$295

Tree types: Fraser firs.

Number of trees available: About 40.

Contact: 910-483-8400; bellsseedstore.com.

All pre-cut trees.

Eastover Trading Company

Location: 3353 Dunn Road, Eastover.

Cost: $70.

Tree types: Douglas firs.

Number of trees available: Around 25.

Contact: 910-483-0455; facebook.com/EastoverTradingCo/.

All pre-cut trees.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Where to find a fresh Christmas tree in the Fayetteville area