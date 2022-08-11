Searching for one missing person, dive teams may have found two, Texas police say

Dive teams discovered two submerged vehicles containing human remains while searching for a man who went missing in July, according to Texas authorities.

Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, was last seen leaving his home on July 24, the Port Arthur Police Department said in a July 29 news release.

The search for Harris led officers to a canal along a highway in Port Arthur, KBMT reported, citing authorities. Dive teams from the fire department scanned the water with sonar and found two submerged vehicles.

Inside the first vehicle, officials found Harris’ body, KFDM reported. Authorities told the station there were no signs of foul play, but an autopsy will be performed.

The second vehicle was a red 1990s Acura sedan, KBMT reported. Police told the outlet that, when they opened the door, the vehicle contained “parts of a body.”

A witness recognized the car as belonging to a Port Neches man, Adrian Lozoya, who went missing 14-years-ago, Port Arthur News reported.

According to the Charley Project’s missing persons database, 25-year-old Lozoya disappeared in May 2008 after leaving an IHOP restaurant in the middle of the night. No one ever saw or heard from him again.

Police said they believe the remains belong to Lozoya, but that is still unconfirmed, Noticias SEDTX reported. Investigators will try toidentify the remains by using dental records or DNA search, Port Arthur News reported. They cautioned that this may take awhile.

Port Arthur is about 100 miles east of Houston.

