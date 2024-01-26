Searching for the unsheltered in Crawford County

Jan. 26—Leaving their vehicle under the Spring Street bridge, Chad Costello, Dorine Lowery an Eric Trypus headed north along the tracks of the Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.

They kept an eye on the wooded area that runs along French Creek just west of the tracks and noted a variety of sights along the way: more than five native species of shopping cart; a decapitated and strangely lifelike doll or mannequin; scattered piles of empty beer and Mountain Dew cans; a tree limb more than 20 feet long secured by a single bungee cord to a tiny dolly. Perhaps someone had hoped to use it for firewood, they speculated, before abandoning it beside the railroad.

"It's a whole 'nother world down here," Costello said as Trypus pointed out another abandoned shopping cart.

The trio was one of five groups of Crawford County Mental Health Awareness Program staff members and volunteers who participated in the annual Point-in-Time count of homeless people conducted Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The teams traveled to dozens of destinations near Meadville and Titusville as well as other parts of the county.

They checked a wide variety of places likely to encounter people without permanent residences: businesses, from 24-hour laundromats to fast-food restaurants and medical facilities; social service agencies; schools; parks; and a few locations known to be used by homeless people in the past, such as the wooded area along the creek north of Spring Street.

Costello, Lowery and Trypus soon spotted the path they had been looking for and headed toward the creek, where two tents stood before a rise in the river bank. The tents are currently home to four adults, two dogs and a cat. Announcing themselves as they approached, the group members were greeted by a 49-year-old man who emerged from one of the tents as a barking dog within was scolded by a woman in the tent.

The couple has been homeless since a medical issue left the man out of work, the man explained as Costello made his way through a lengthy questionnaire used to gather demographic information. The Point-in-Time count is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is administered locally by CHAPS as the lead agency dealing with housing insecurity.

The interview questions soon gave way, however, to a conversation about the well-being of the four people living in the tents, their upcoming medical appointments, the logistics of getting a woman in the other tent to her fast-food job, and related topics. As they spoke, the murmur of the nearby creek competed with, and mostly lost to, the rising and falling howl of traffic speeding by about 100 yards away on the French Creek Parkway.

While data collection on the national scope of homelessness is HUD's goal for the Point-in-Time count, for CHAPS staffers like Costello and Lowery it's also an opportunity to continue the work that keeps them busy every day.

"We try to go out and identify people as quickly as we can, do outreach, help them as best we can — at least try to get them connected to services," Costello said as the team continued about 100 yards upstream to another encampment.

Now abandoned, the tattered tent was surrounded by soggy carpets and possessions scattered like a ransacked flea market — a bag of Christmas ornaments, furniture, partial bicycles, lawn mowers, a chess set, a large tarp covered with spray foam insulation.

Despite CHAPS outreach efforts, the former occupants had not done much to pursue possible housing solutions, according to Costello.

"Sometimes, unfortunately it's their choice to be down here," he said.

In all, the CHAPS teams spoke with six people currently experiencing homelessness during what Executive Director Lynn McUmber called the warmest count she could remember for the event that takes place each January.

"We don't always have a lot of business on this day — and that's a good thing," McUmber said just before the teams departed the CHAPS Liberty Street headquarters. "We don't find a lot of people outside and we don't want to find a lot of people outside — we hope."

Those they do find are typically already known to the organization and have situations that present particular challenges to the usual housing options offered by CHAPS and other area agencies. Many landlords who work with CHAPS, for instance, won't allow pets, according to McUmber.

The six people contacted Thursday are only a small part of the housing instability picture in Crawford County, according to Sandy Farkas, the housing solutions supervisor at CHAPS. People who are shuttling from couch to couch in the homes of friends and family members, for instance, are not included in the the Point-in-Time count, nor are people currently living in shelters.

In 2022, the organization assisted 272 individuals who were homeless or unstably housed and the total for 2023, which has not yet been officially tallied, is likely to be similar, Farkas said. The six people found living outdoors on Thursday is higher than in recent years, she added.

While limited, options are available. In Meadville, CHAPS operates an emergency shelter on South Main Street with five small apartment units that can house families together — the only shelter in the county to do so. St. James Haven can accommodate up to 14 men. Women and children can be accommodated at Women's Services in Meadville and at St. James House in Titusville, according to Farkas.

Because most of the shelters have a wait list, CHAPS often tries to find other possibilities, even if only temporary, with friends or family members.

"Always our goal is to help people find safe, permanent, affordable housing," Farkas said.

But with HUD's fair market rent limit at $651, including utilities, for a one-bedroom apartment, meeting that goal has become more challenging in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The topic was one Lowery focused on as she, Costello and Trypus drove from the Spring Street bridge to check several areas in the Fifth Ward. The group didn't expect to find many people living in tents or on the street, but the low level of "literal homelessness" shouldn't obscure the more pressing and widespread issue of housing insecurity that leaves some on the brink of homelessness and many in low-quality residences that are nonetheless prove prohibitively expensive.

"I wanted to stay off my housing soapbox," Lowery said before explaining the challenge faced by many in the area: "Even if people can get a job and afford housing, they can't in Crawford County."

The cost of rent plus utilities often reaches amounts comparable to the cost of a mortgage, but renters with low credit ratings are unlikely to qualify for home ownership, she added.

"I feel like yes, there's a homeless problem," Lowery said, "but there's a major affordable housing problem."

Back at the CHAPS headquarters, Farkas agreed that affordable housing has become more of a focus, particularly since pandemic-related housing assistance programs ended. Effective communication between local housing-related agencies has been fueled by quarterly meetings of the Crawford County Coalition on Housing Needs and a related Homelessness Task Force, she said.

"We have a good community and I think if we all come together we'll be able to come up with more of these solutions," Farkas continued, "but any time someone is sleeping outside, it's an emergency."

