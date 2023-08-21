'Searing, oppressive and dangerous': Heat wave scorches 80 million in central U.S.

While the West Coast deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Hilary, and the East is seeing some relatively mild summer weather, residents in the central U.S. this week are enduring a potentially record-smashing August heat wave.

"Take the heat seriously and avoid extended time outdoors," the National Weather Service warned Monday in an online forecast, which described the heat as "searing, oppressive and dangerous."

Although the middle to end of August can be notoriously hot, forecast temperature readings for the central U.S. are expected to break numerous daily and potentially monthly records over the next few days, the weather service said.

'Highest temperatures of the summer'

Triple-digit readings of well over 100 degrees will persist through the rest of the week, while also expanding northward into the central Plains and Midwest, bringing the highest temperatures of the summer, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Specifically, the weather service said that excessive heat warnings and watches and heat advisories currently include 18 states from Louisiana to Minnesota, which includes approximately 80 million people.

The prolonged nature of the heat wave along with very warm overnight temperatures will limit relief from theoppressive daytime heat and compound overall heat impacts. Residents and visitors are advised to follow proper heat safety, which includes staying hydrated and avoid extended periods of time outdoors.

A woman is silhouetted against the setting sun as triple-digit heat indexes continued in the Midwest Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Check on your neighbors

People across the region were told to chug extra water while mowing lawns or exercising outdoors, and to check on neighbors to ensure air conditioning is available due to the extreme heat.

The heat prompted Texas’ electric power grid manager to ask residents to voluntary conserve power for three hours on Sunday night.

With such a widespread area facing extreme temperatures, energy demand will continue to be very stressed, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alan Reppert.

The weather service warned that "temperatures and heat indices will reach levels that would pose a health risk and be potentially deadly to anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration."

Massive heat dome to blame

AccuWeather said the cause of the extreme temperatures was a "massive heat dome" that's parked over the central U.S.

A heat dome occurs when a persistent region of high pressure traps heat over an area, according to William Gallus, professor of atmospheric science at Iowa State University.

The weather service referred to this high-pressure area as "an extremely potent upper-level ridge."

Record heat, fires across the globe

The heat wave causing misery this week is just the latest to punish the U.S. and the planet as a whole this year. In fact, the entire globe has simmered to record heat both in June and July. And if that’s not enough, smoke from wildfires, floods and droughts have caused problems globally.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heat wave scorches 80 million in central U.S.