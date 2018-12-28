Sears to close 80 more Sears and Kmart stores: Here's the list

As a deadline approached Friday for potential bidders on troubled Sears Holdings, the company, currently in bankruptcy proceedings, announced 80 more Sears and Kmart stores it plans to close in late March 2019.

The long-embattled retailer, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, had already announced the closing of 143 locations by the end of the year and another 40 Sears and Kmart stores set to close in February 2019.

By Friday afternoon, no public bidder had emerged for Sears Holdings and any bid must be submitted by Friday at 4 p.m. ET. Earlier this month, Sears chairman Edward Lampert had previously put forward a $4.6 billion proposal to buy the company out of bankruptcy through his hedge fund, ESL Investments.

Sears at Chambersburg Mall, Scotalnd, Pa., will close

Without a bidder, Sears Holdings could be forced to liquidate some assets. Last week, the retailer sold its home-improvement service business to Service.com for $60 million.

Here is the list of 80 new store closings, according to the court filing. Liquidation sales are expected to begin at these stores in two weeks. (An asterisk indicates a Sears Auto Center closing in late January):

Kmart

Arizona

Tucson: 7055 East Broadway

California

Apple Valley: 20777 Bear Valley Rd.



Auburn: 2505 Bell Rd



Burbank: 1000 San Fernando Rd



Santa Maria: 2875 Santa Maria Way

Stockton: 2180 E Mariposa Rd.

Connecticut

Vernon: 295 Hartford Turnpike

Florida

Ellenton: 6126 Hwy 301

Fort Walton Beach: 200 Irwin Ne

Indiana

Peru: 11 Sherwood Square

Louisiana

Metairie: 2940 Veterans Blvd.

Maryland

Baltimore: 8980 Waltham Woods Rd

Minnesota

Rochester: 201 Ninth St. SE

Missouri

Crystal City: 155 Twin City Mall

Mississippi

Gulfport: 12057 Highway 49 Delmar Plaza

North Carolina

Asheville: 980 Brevard Rd

Morehead City: 4841 Arendell St

Morganton: 110 112 Bost Rd.

North Dakota

Grand Forks: 1900 S Washington St.

Nebraska

Alliance: 1515 W 3rd

New Jersey

Toms River: 213 Highway 37 E

New Mexico

Roswell: 1705 S Main St 308 Dix Avenue

New York

Greenwich: 1251 State Rte 29 Ste 1O Greenwich Plaza

Horseheads: 1020 Center Street Grand Central Plaza

Queensbury: 308 Dix Avenue

Wellsville: 121 Bolivar Road

Ohio

Cleveland: 7701 Broadview Road 620 Plaza Dr 400 N East Circle Blvd.

Fostoria: 620 Plaza Dr.

Oregon

Corvallis: 400 N East Circle Blvd.



Pennsylvania

Erie: 2873 W 26Th St.

Pittsburgh: 996 West View Park Drive



South Carolina

Sumter: 1143 Broad St.

South Dakota

Rapid City: 1111 E North St.

Tennessee

Kingsport: 1805 E Stone Dr.

Sevierville: 217 Forks Of River Pkwy

Washington

Spokane: 4110 E Sprague Ave

Wisconsin

Oconomowoc: 1450 Summit Avenue

Sears

Colorado

Colorado Springs: 2050 Southgate Rd.*

Colorado Springs: 1650 Briargate Blvd.*

Pueblo: 3201 Dillon Dr.*

Florida

Daytona Beach: 1700 W Intl Speedway Blvd.

Port Charlotte: 1441 Tamiami Trl*

Port Richey: 409 U.S. Highway 19 N Ste 101*

Tallahassee: 1500 Apalachee Pkwy.*

Tampa: 347 Westshore Plz*

Georgia

Gainesville: 150 Pearl Nix Pkwy*

Iowa

Sioux City: 4480 Sergeant Rd.*

Illinois

Cherry Valley: 7200 Harrison Ave.*

Fairview Heights: 235 Saint Clair Sq.*

Kansas

Wichita: 7700 E Kellogg Dr

Louisiana

Metairie: 4400 Veterans Mem Blvd

Maryland

Salisbury: 2306 N Salisbury Blvd.*

Michigan

Muskegon: 5500 Harvey St.*

Novi: 27600 Novi Rd

Minnesota

Bloomington: 2000 N E Court

North Carolina

Durham: 1620 Guess Rd.*

Durham: The Streets Of Southpoint*

Nebraska

Lincoln: 6400 O St.*

Omaha: 424 Dodge St.*

Nevada

Las Vegas: 3450 S Maryland Pkwy*

New York

Rochester: 10 Miracle Mile Dr

Ohio

Columbus: 5053 Tuttle Crossing Blvd.

Columbus: 1400 Polaris Pkwy*

Springfield: 1475 Upper Valley Pike*