Sears to close 80 more Sears and Kmart stores: Here's the list

As a deadline approached Friday for potential bidders on troubled Sears Holdings, the company, currently in bankruptcy proceedings, announced 80 more Sears and Kmart stores it plans to close in late March 2019.
The long-embattled retailer, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, had already announced the closing of 143 locations by the end of the year and another 40 Sears and Kmart stores set to close in February 2019.
By Friday afternoon, no public bidder had emerged for Sears Holdings and any bid must be submitted by Friday at 4 p.m. ET. Earlier this month, Sears chairman Edward Lampert had previously put forward a $4.6 billion proposal to buy the company out of bankruptcy through his hedge fund, ESL Investments.
Without a bidder, Sears Holdings could be forced to liquidate some assets. Last week, the retailer sold its home-improvement service business to Service.com for $60 million.
Here is the list of 80 new store closings, according to the court filing. Liquidation sales are expected to begin at these stores in two weeks. (An asterisk indicates a Sears Auto Center closing in late January):
Kmart
Arizona
Tucson: 7055 East Broadway
California
Apple Valley: 20777 Bear Valley Rd.
Auburn: 2505 Bell Rd
Burbank: 1000 San Fernando Rd
Santa Maria: 2875 Santa Maria Way
Stockton: 2180 E Mariposa Rd.
Connecticut
Vernon: 295 Hartford Turnpike
Florida
Ellenton: 6126 Hwy 301
Fort Walton Beach: 200 Irwin Ne
Indiana
Peru: 11 Sherwood Square
Louisiana
Metairie: 2940 Veterans Blvd.
Maryland
Baltimore: 8980 Waltham Woods Rd
Minnesota
Rochester: 201 Ninth St. SE
Missouri
Crystal City: 155 Twin City Mall
Mississippi
Gulfport: 12057 Highway 49 Delmar Plaza
North Carolina
Asheville: 980 Brevard Rd
Morehead City: 4841 Arendell St
Morganton: 110 112 Bost Rd.
North Dakota
Grand Forks: 1900 S Washington St.
Nebraska
Alliance: 1515 W 3rd
New Jersey
Toms River: 213 Highway 37 E
New Mexico
Roswell: 1705 S Main St 308 Dix Avenue
New York
Greenwich: 1251 State Rte 29 Ste 1O Greenwich Plaza
Horseheads: 1020 Center Street Grand Central Plaza
Queensbury: 308 Dix Avenue
Wellsville: 121 Bolivar Road
Ohio
Cleveland: 7701 Broadview Road 620 Plaza Dr 400 N East Circle Blvd.
Fostoria: 620 Plaza Dr.
Oregon
Corvallis: 400 N East Circle Blvd.
Pennsylvania
Erie: 2873 W 26Th St.
Pittsburgh: 996 West View Park Drive
South Carolina
Sumter: 1143 Broad St.
South Dakota
Rapid City: 1111 E North St.
Tennessee
Kingsport: 1805 E Stone Dr.
Sevierville: 217 Forks Of River Pkwy
Washington
Spokane: 4110 E Sprague Ave
Wisconsin
Oconomowoc: 1450 Summit Avenue
Sears
Colorado
Colorado Springs: 2050 Southgate Rd.*
Colorado Springs: 1650 Briargate Blvd.*
Pueblo: 3201 Dillon Dr.*
Florida
Daytona Beach: 1700 W Intl Speedway Blvd.
Port Charlotte: 1441 Tamiami Trl*
Port Richey: 409 U.S. Highway 19 N Ste 101*
Tallahassee: 1500 Apalachee Pkwy.*
Tampa: 347 Westshore Plz*
Georgia
Gainesville: 150 Pearl Nix Pkwy*
Iowa
Sioux City: 4480 Sergeant Rd.*
Illinois
Cherry Valley: 7200 Harrison Ave.*
Fairview Heights: 235 Saint Clair Sq.*
Kansas
Wichita: 7700 E Kellogg Dr
Louisiana
Metairie: 4400 Veterans Mem Blvd
Maryland
Salisbury: 2306 N Salisbury Blvd.*
Michigan
Muskegon: 5500 Harvey St.*
Novi: 27600 Novi Rd
Minnesota
Bloomington: 2000 N E Court
North Carolina
Durham: 1620 Guess Rd.*
Durham: The Streets Of Southpoint*
Nebraska
Lincoln: 6400 O St.*
Omaha: 424 Dodge St.*
Nevada
Las Vegas: 3450 S Maryland Pkwy*
New York
Rochester: 10 Miracle Mile Dr
Ohio
Columbus: 5053 Tuttle Crossing Blvd.
Columbus: 1400 Polaris Pkwy*
Springfield: 1475 Upper Valley Pike*
Oregon
Medford: 501 Medford Ctr*
Pennsylvania
Altoona: 5580 Goods Lane Ste 1005*
Greensburg: 5256 Route 30*
Lancaster: 200 Park City Ctr*
Tennessee
Goodlettsville: 1000 Rivergate Pkwy
Jackson: 2021 N Highland Ave.
Texas
Abilene: 4310 Buffalo Gap Rd.*
Amarillo: 7701 1-40 W Ste 400*
Killeen: 2100 S W S Young Dr.*
Plano: 851 N Central Expwy*
Port Arthur: 3100 Highway 365
Richardson: 201 S Plano Rd.*
Waco: 6001 W Waco Dr.*
Virginia
Charlottesville: 1531 Rio Rd E*
Washington
Kennewick: 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd Suite 455*
Wisconsin
Appleton: 4301 W Wisconsin Ave
