Allstate, appliances, and arsenic: 5 things you didn’t know about Sears

Colette Bennett
·3 min read

Anyone old enough to remember the reign of Sears (SHLDQ) in the ‘80s will feel a flicker of sadness as the company shutters its last store in Illinois, its home state. Sears confirmed in an interview with CNBC that its Woodfield Mall location’s final day will be Nov. 14. Just over two dozen of the chain’s stores remain open today since it filed for bankruptcy in 2018 (with seven already scheduled for closure).

While it’s always a shame to see a historic brand fall, the story of Sears remains a long and fascinating one. From its founding as Sears Roebuck & Co. (originally a watch company) in 1893 to the famous catalog that brought us Toughskins “Husky” jeans and awkward Portrait Studio photoshoots, the company made a major impact on the American retail industry. Here are a few things about Sears you may have missed out on during its 128-year journey.

Cover of a Sears Roebuck & Co. Consumer&#39;s Guide, Fall 1897.
Cover of a Sears Roebuck & Co. Consumer's Guide, Fall 1897 (Via Getty Images)

It changed the lives of those living in rural areas

It’s no problem finding basic household goods if you live in a small town today thanks to Walmart. That was not the case in 1896, where coffee or baking powder were just a few examples of items rural shoppers couldn’t find. Then Sears’ catalog came along, opening a whole new market for these customers. “​​It educated millions of shoppers about mail-order procedures, such as shipping, cash payment, substitutions, and returns,” wrote Vicki Howard, author of "Main Street to Mall: The Rise and Fall of the American Department Store," in a 2017 Smithsonian magazine article. 

It helped define ISPs with Prodigy

Founded in 1984, Prodigy was a dial-up service that offered everything from news and weather to email and message boards. It went on to become the prototype for the online content portals that we use today. What many don’t know is that Prodigy was a $600 million joint venture between IBM, CBS, and Sears that was once the second-largest online service provider in the world. It was eventually sold to SBC in 2000 and rolled into the brand when SBC purchased AT&T.

Buying car insurance was made simple thanks to Sears (Via Getty Images)
Buying car insurance was made simple thanks to Sears (Via Getty Images)

It created an insurance giant

In 1931 Sears added car insurance to its massive selection of things for sale. It went by the name the company borrowed from one of its tire lines: Allstate. Sears went on to sell life and health insurance under this umbrella, as well. It retained full ownership of the brand until 1993, when Allstate went public. By 1995 Sears had divested its remaining 80% stake in the insurer. Today, it’s one of the largest insurers in the U.S.

A Sears Catalog ad for
A Sears Catalog ad for "The Barrington" model kit home, purchased by Mary Beth and Joe Turek in 1982. (CNuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

It sold houses for more than 32 years

The Sears “Modern Homes” catalog ran for 32 years (from 1908 to 1940) and offered customers the option to purchase premade homes or request custom ones. With pricing starting at $782, more than 100,000 homes were sold before the program was shuttered. Many still stand today and are shared in Facebook groups dedicated to both owners and fans of the homes.

Laudanum in the 1905 Sears catalog
Laudanum in the 1905 Sears catalog (Via Mike Mozart on Flickr)

It also sold products containing opium, arsenic, and heroin

“It is the policy of our house to supply the consumer everything on which we can save him money,” the Sears Roebuck & Co. catalog declared on the opening page of its 1897 edition. That included opium, which was a legal ingredient in many medicines of the time. In his book Ten Drugs: How Plants, Powders, and Pills Shaped the Future of Medicine, author Thomas Hager says the famed catalog also offered Bayer-branded Heroin for $1.50, which came with a syringe and two needles in a carrying case. Dr. Rose’s Arsenic Complexion Wafers were also on sale, which the catalog advised could clear up any skin problems with a “Wizard’s Touch.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • COVID BOOSTERS: FDA To Consider Pfizer Application For COVID Booster Shots

    A FDA advisory committee meets Friday to consider Pfizer's application for third-dose authorization.

  • Experts weigh on Pfizer's FDA application for COVID-19 booster shots

    Dr. Ashish Jha joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss Pfizer's application to start giving third doses of its COVID-19 vaccine ahead of an FDA advisory committee meeting on the matter.

  • Longest dog ears among 2022 Guinness World Records

    These are the 2022 Guinness World Records breakersCourtesy: Guinness World Records 2022 Book Launch (SOUNDBITE) (English) PAIGE OLSEN, SAYING:'' My name is Paige, my dog Lou has the world record for the world's longest ears.''13.38 inches(SOUNDBITE) (English) WORLD RECORD HOLDER, OLIVIER RICHTERS, SAYING:''So my name is Olivier Richters, also known as the 'Dutch Giant'. I am 2 meter 18 and I hold the Guinness World Records title of being the tallest non-competitive body builder of the world.''7.15 feetELISABETH: ''Hello, I am Elisabeth.''KATHARINA: ''I'm Katharina''ELISABETH AND KATHARINA: ''And we are the shortest living female twins of the world.''Average of 50 inches ''My name is Beth Lodge, and I hold the record for the fastest 100 meters forwards rolls and the most number of back somersault burpees in 30 seconds by a female.''100m forward rolls in 42.64 seconds5 back somersault burpees in 30 seconds Zion Clark takes the record for the fastest 65.6 ft walking on hands in 4.78 secondsLollipop and Sashimi earned the recordof fastest 16.4 ft on a scooter by a dog and cat in 4.37 seconds

  • France recalls its ambassadors to U.S. and Australia over Biden’s submarine pact

    France said late Friday it was immediately recalling its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia after Australia scrapped a big French conventional submarine purchase in favor of nuclear subs built with U.S. technology.

  • GE, Fraunhofer IGCV, Voxeljet Plan To Develop Sand Binder Jetting 3D Printer

    General Electric Co (NYSE: GE), Fraunhofer IGCV, and Voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) announced a research partnership to develop a 3D printer for offshore wind applications to streamline the production of key components of GE's Haliade-X offshore wind turbine. The project involves developing a new, large-format 3D printer capable of producing sand molds for casting complex metal parts of different shapes and sizes that make up an offshore wind turbine nacelle. The Advance Casting Cell (ACC) 3D printe

  • Sears just reminded us all it's a zombie retailer

    Sears is waving goodbye to its home market of Illinois.

  • Battle of the Nominees: Costars Who Are Up Against Each Other for Emmy Awards This Year

    What's a little friendly competition between costars? Just ask the casts of Ted Lasso, The Crown, Hamilton and more, who are up for the same awards at the 2021 Emmys

  • ECB President Lagarde Says Cryptocurrencies Are Not Money

    Tyler Winklevoss agreed in the sense that cryptos are not issued by the state, implying that this is a feature and not a bug.

  • 'Might just be me and a bullhorn': Meet the unlikely organizer of the Justice for J6 rally in DC

    Police said they are prepared for a Saturday rally for participants in the Capitol riot Jan. 6, but clashes with counter-protesters are possible.

  • How fintech statup Qoins is helping customers get out of debt

    Qoins Co-Founder and CEO Christian Zimmerman joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss how his company is tackling the U.S. debt crisis.&nbsp;

  • Alexandra Paladino talks the Women's Bond Club's Centennial Gala

    Alexandra Paladino, Co-President of the Board of Directors of the Women’s Bond Club, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Women's Bond Club's Centennial Gala.&nbsp;

  • Apple's Cook says he will talk with U.S. official on immigration

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told an all-hands meeting of employees on Friday he planned to discuss U.S. immigration policy with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas later in the day, according to a source familiar with the meeting. During the meeting, Cook also told employees that a recent U.S. court decision in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games hand resulted in a victory for Apple in nine out of 10 counts, the source said. The ruling amounted to "one or two sentences scratched out of an agreement" between Apple and developers on the App Store, the source cited Cook as saying.

  • States Act Against Celsius Network for Unregistered Products

    (Bloomberg) -- States on Friday took action against Celsius Network, accusing the company, which purports to be one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency lenders, of offering residents unregistered securities.Texas filed a notice seeking a hearing to determine whether to issue a cease and desist order against the company. The action means Celsius will have to show why it shouldn’t be ordered to stop offering its products to state residents. The hearing is scheduled for February 14. Later on Frid

  • Powell orders ethics review amid trading scandal

    Brian Cheung joins Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;to break down Jerome Powell ordering a ‘comprehensive look’ into the ethics rules of the Fed after stock trading amongst Senior Fed officials raised alarms about conduct

  • I create easy Costco recipes for over 33,000 followers. Here are 15 of my favorite things to buy.

    I create recipes with ingredients from the wholesale chain that are perfect for busy people, using foods like pasta sauces and rotisserie chicken.

  • The COVID-19 booster debate is a mess. Here's why we'll probably get extra shots anyway.

    Political, financial and ethical concerns surround the scientific question of whether extra doses are needed now.

  • New Jersey set to shed $182 million Unilever assets over Ben & Jerry's boycott

    A New Jersey state treasury official said on Wednesday it is set to divest $182 million in Unilever Plc stock and bonds held by its pension funds over the restriction of sales by the consumer giant's Ben & Jerry's ice cream brand in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. It is the latest action by a U.S. state challenging Unilever over Ben & Jerry's move in July to end a license for its ice cream to be sold in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. New Jersey's Division of Investment had said on Tuesday it made a preliminary determination that maintaining its investment in Unilever would be a breach of a state law barring it from investing in companies boycotting Israel.

  • Police stopped couple after fight on road trip before she went missing, report says

    Police said neither Petito nor her fiance, Brian Laundrie, wanted to press charges. The couple agreed to be separated for the night, officials said.

  • We'll Be Making Ina Garten's Cozy Meatloaf Recipe All Fall

    Ina's meatloaf has racked up over 800, 5-star reviews from fans—here's what makes it so special.

  • Vera Bradley Just Released Its Third ‘Harry Potter’ Collection With a New Forbidden Forest Pattern

    See if you can spot Hedwig, Buckbeak, and Fang.