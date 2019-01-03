Sears Isn't Completely Dead Yet

Following a multiyear string of losses, Sears Holdings (NASDAQOTH: SHLDQ) finally bit the bullet and filed for bankruptcy last October. Despite its long history of sales declines and big losses, Sears has remained adamant about its plans to restructure and eventually emerge from bankruptcy as a smaller, leaner company.

Initially, it seemed highly unlikely that Sears and Kmart could avoid liquidation. Less than two months after the bankruptcy filing, Sears Holdings updated its official forecasts for the holiday season, dramatically slashing its revenue and cash flow estimates. Furthermore, the company reported a massive loss for its third fiscal quarter, which ended in early November. However, a modest improvement in its results in November provides a small spark of hope that Sears Holdings could potentially survive -- albeit as a shadow of its former self.

Financial results improve (slightly) in November

Sears Holdings turned in an ugly performance in the first few weeks after its bankruptcy filing. For the period between Oct. 15 and Nov. 3, gross margin was just 5.7%, far below the 30% to 40% level that most department stores and discounters need to cover their operating expenses and earn a decent profit. This contributed to Sears Holdings' big loss in the third quarter.

Fortunately, profitability improved in November. In a recently filed monthly operating report, Sears Holdings revealed that it brought in $924 million of revenue during the four-week period that ended on Dec. 1. Gross margin improved sequentially to 17.1%. As a result, the company reported a modest operating loss of $50 million.

Of course, a 17.1% gross margin still won't cut it in the long run. However, Sears' recent gross margin results have been negatively impacted by its aggressive downsizing, which has led to the company holding liquidation sales in a substantial proportion of its stores simultaneously.

Indeed, Sears Holdings closed 46 stores during the month of November. It was also in the midst of liquidating inventory at 142 stores that it decided to close in conjunction with its bankruptcy filing. In the middle of November, the company began to liquidate yet another 40 stores. It's possible (though not certain) that Sears would have been profitable in November excluding the impact of liquidation sales.

Sears Holdings gets a going-concern bid -- will it be enough?

Just a week ago, it seemed possible that even a last-minute improvement in sales and earnings might not be enough to save Sears and Kmart. With a bankruptcy auction deadline approaching, the company didn't attract any going-concern bids until the last moment.

However, Eddie Lampert's ESL Investments -- which is both the controlling shareholder and top lender to Sears Holdings -- eventually came through with a bid for the company's remaining operations. The $4.4 billion offer had a slightly lower value than a $4.6 billion proposal that ESL had circulated earlier in December.

The future of Sears and Kmart hinges on the bankruptcy court approving this offer. But there are several potential pitfalls. For one thing, most of the $4.4 billion value of ESL Investments' offer comes in the form of forgiving loans that ESL previously provided to Sears Holdings. Some of the company's creditors plan to challenge the validity of those loans due to ESL's position as both lender and controlling shareholder. (Lampert was also serving as both chairman and CEO of Sears Holdings when the loans were made.)