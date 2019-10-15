Sears and Kmart closing more stores in late 2019 and early 2020. Is your location closing?

Sears and Kmart store closings are expected to continue into early 2020.

While more than 100 Sears and Kmart stores will shutter in the coming months, additional closures will stretch into January.

Company officials did not release an official list of the locations that will close. But news outlets across the nation, as well as documents filed with state governments, show some of the closings will happen in January 2020.

"We are not disclosing the store list or number of remaining stores," company spokesman Larry Costello said Monday in a statement to USA TODAY. 

The news of additional closures comes about a year after the company filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 15, 2018. At the time of filing for bankruptcy, 142 closures were announced.

In February, former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert struck a last-minute deal to buy Sears assets out of bankruptcy and keep about 400 stores open under a new entity,  Transform Holdco, also known as Transformco.

Lampert, who relinquished the CEO role when the company filed for bankruptcy, was the company's largest shareholder and creditor at the time of the bankruptcy.

In early August, Transformco announced it would close 26 stores – 21 Sears and five Kmart locations – between late October and mid-November. In announcing the closures, the company said more closings were still a possibility.

“Following these steps, we will continue to evaluate our network of Sears and Kmart stores and cannot rule out additional store closures in the near term,” the company's Aug. 6 statement said. “Our goal remains to return the company to profitability and preserve as many jobs as possible in the communities we serve.”

The company has not released an official closings list since August but nearly 100 additional locations have been confirmed to be closing by the end of 2019.

It's estimated that less than 300 stores will remain after the closures are complete.

Early 2020 closings

The following stores are expected to close in early January, though dates can vary. This list is compiled from public records and media reports:

California

  • Hayward Kmart: 26231 Mission Blvd.
  • Northridge Sears: 9301 Tampa Ave.
  • West Covina Kmart: 730 S. Orange Ave.

Late 2019 closings

Dates of closures can vary. Most are expected to close in December, according to public filings and media reports:

California

  • Camarillo Kmart: 940 Arneill Road 
  • Carlsbad Sears: 2561 El Camino Real
  • Lakeport Kmart: 2019 S Main St.
  • North Hollywood Kmart: 13007 Sherman Way
  • Oakdale Kmart: 175 Maag Ave.
  • Salinas Kmart: 1050 N. Davis Rd.
  • Tehachapi Kmart: 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

Colorado

  • Aurora Sears: 14200 E Alameda Ave.
  • Pueblo Kmart: 3415 N Elizabeth St.

Connecticut

  • Watertown Kmart: 595 Straits Turnpike

Delaware

  • Bear Kmart: 301 Governor Place
  • Wilmington Kmart: 4700 Limestone Road

Florida

Idaho

Illinois

  • Bridgeview Kmart: 7325 W 79th St.

Indiana

  • Elwood Kmart: 1519 State Road 37
  • Kokomo Kmart: 705 N Dixon Road
  • Richmond Kmart: 3150 National Road W
  • Valparaiso Kmart: 2801 Calumet Ave

Kentucky

Maine

  • Auburn Kmart: 603 Center St.
  • Augusta Kmart: 58 Western Ave.

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

  • Belleville Kmart: 2095 Rawsonville Road
  • Clio Kmart: 4290 Vienna Road
  • Grayling Kmart: 2425 S.1-75 Business
  • Hastings Kmart: 802 W. State St.
  • Marine City Kmart: 6730 River Road
  • Menominee Kmart: 1101 7th Ave.
  • Midland Kmart: 1820 S. Saginaw Road
  • Oscoda Kmart: 5719 N US-23

Minnesota

  • International Falls Kmart: 1606 MN-11
  • Saint Paul Kmart: 245 E Maryland Ave.

Montana

  • Kalispel Kmart: 2024 US-2 E

New Jersey

  • Somers Point Kmart: 250 New Road Rte 9
  • Trenton Kmart: 1061 Whitehorse Ave.
  • Wall Kmart: 1825 Highway 35
  • Wayne Kmart: 1020 Hamburg Turnpike

New Mexico

New York

  • Bath Kmart: 420 W Morris St.
  • Buffalo Kmart: 1001 Hertel Ave.
  • Mattydale Kmart: 2803 Brewerton Road
  • Yorktown Heights Kmart: 355 Downing Drive

North Carolina

  • Clemmons Kmart: 2455 Lewisville
  • Waynesville Kmart: 1209 Russ Ave.

North Dakota

  • Fargo Kmart: 2301 S University Drive

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

  • Aguadilla Kmart: Road 2 Km 126.5
  • Bayamon Sears: 1455 Carr.2
  • Carolina Kmart: 65th Infantry Ave.
  • Cayey Kmart: Ave Jesus T Pinero 4
  • Trujillo Alto Kmart: 200 Carr 181
  • Yauco Kmart: 601 Yauco Plaza

South Carolina

  • Greenville Kmart: 1 Kmart Plaza
  • Lexington Kmart: 748 W Main St.
  • West Columbia Kmart: 1500 Charleston Hwy

Tennessee

  • Lebanon Kmart: 1443 W Main St.

Texas

Utah

Virginia

  • Chesapeake Kmart: 2001 S Military Hwy
  • Tabb Kmart: 5007 Victory Blvd

Washington

  • Aberdeen Sears: 1219 S Boone St.
  • Everett Sears: 1302 SE Everett Mall Way

West Virginia

Wisconsin

  • Mauston Kmart: 800 North Union
  • Racine Kmart: 5141 Douglas Ave.
  • Ripon Kmart: 1200 West Fond Du Lac St.

Additional 2019 closings

The following stores include the 26 closures announced Aug. 6, which will shutter in late October through mid-November, along with additional closing locations, some of which may have already closed. Closing dates vary.

Alabama

California

Colorado

  • Littleton Sears: 8501 W Bowles Ave.

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

  • Palmer Kmart: 159 Wilbraham Road

Michigan

Missouri

New York

Ohio

Puerto Rico

Texas

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

This story will be updated.

