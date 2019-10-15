Sears and Kmart closing more stores in late 2019 and early 2020. Is your location closing?

Sears and Kmart store closings are expected to continue into early 2020.

While more than 100 Sears and Kmart stores will shutter in the coming months, additional closures will stretch into January.

Company officials did not release an official list of the locations that will close. But news outlets across the nation, as well as documents filed with state governments, show some of the closings will happen in January 2020.

"We are not disclosing the store list or number of remaining stores," company spokesman Larry Costello said Monday in a statement to USA TODAY.

The news of additional closures comes about a year after the company filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 15, 2018. At the time of filing for bankruptcy, 142 closures were announced.

In February, former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert struck a last-minute deal to buy Sears assets out of bankruptcy and keep about 400 stores open under a new entity, Transform Holdco, also known as Transformco.

Lampert, who relinquished the CEO role when the company filed for bankruptcy, was the company's largest shareholder and creditor at the time of the bankruptcy.

In early August, Transformco announced it would close 26 stores – 21 Sears and five Kmart locations – between late October and mid-November. In announcing the closures, the company said more closings were still a possibility.

“Following these steps, we will continue to evaluate our network of Sears and Kmart stores and cannot rule out additional store closures in the near term,” the company's Aug. 6 statement said. “Our goal remains to return the company to profitability and preserve as many jobs as possible in the communities we serve.”

The company has not released an official closings list since August but nearly 100 additional locations have been confirmed to be closing by the end of 2019.

It's estimated that less than 300 stores will remain after the closures are complete.

Early 2020 closings

The following stores are expected to close in early January, though dates can vary. This list is compiled from public records and media reports:

California

Hayward Kmart: 26231 Mission Blvd.

Northridge Sears: 9301 Tampa Ave.

West Covina Kmart: 730 S. Orange Ave.

Late 2019 closings

Dates of closures can vary. Most are expected to close in December, according to public filings and media reports:

California

Camarillo Kmart: 940 Arneill Road

Carlsbad Sears: 2561 El Camino Real

Lakeport Kmart: 2019 S Main St.

North Hollywood Kmart: 13007 Sherman Way

Oakdale Kmart: 175 Maag Ave.

Salinas Kmart: 1050 N. Davis Rd.

Tehachapi Kmart: 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd.

Colorado

Aurora Sears: 14200 E Alameda Ave.

Pueblo Kmart: 3415 N Elizabeth St.

Connecticut

Watertown Kmart: 595 Straits Turnpike

Delaware

Bear Kmart: 301 Governor Place

Wilmington Kmart: 4700 Limestone Road

Florida

Jacksonville Sears: 10302 Southside Blvd.

Leesburg Sears: 10401 US Highway 441

Miami Kmart: 3825 7th St. NW

Oviedo Sears: 1360 Oviedo Marketplace Blvd.

Vero Beach Kmart: 1501 US 1

Idaho

Lewiston Kmart: 1815 21st St.

Twin Falls Kmart: 2258 Addison Ave. E

Illinois

Bridgeview Kmart: 7325 W 79th St.

Indiana

Elwood Kmart: 1519 State Road 37

Kokomo Kmart: 705 N Dixon Road

Richmond Kmart: 3150 National Road W

Valparaiso Kmart: 2801 Calumet Ave

Kentucky

Erlanger Kmart: 3071 Dixie Hwy

Somerset Kmart: 420 East Highway 80

Maine

Auburn Kmart: 603 Center St.

Augusta Kmart: 58 Western Ave.

Maryland

Gaithersburg Sears: 701 Russell Ave.

Stevensville Kmart: 200 Kent Manor Drive

Massachusetts

Brockton Kmart: 2001 Main St.

Hanover Sears: 1775 Washington St.

Somerville Kmart: 77 Middlesex Ave.

Webster Kmart: 70 Worcester Road

Michigan

Belleville Kmart: 2095 Rawsonville Road

Clio Kmart: 4290 Vienna Road

Grayling Kmart: 2425 S.1-75 Business

Hastings Kmart: 802 W. State St.

Marine City Kmart: 6730 River Road

Menominee Kmart: 1101 7th Ave.

Midland Kmart: 1820 S. Saginaw Road

Oscoda Kmart: 5719 N US-23

Minnesota

International Falls Kmart: 1606 MN-11

Saint Paul Kmart: 245 E Maryland Ave.

Montana

Kalispel Kmart: 2024 US-2 E

New Jersey

Somers Point Kmart: 250 New Road Rte 9

Trenton Kmart: 1061 Whitehorse Ave.

Wall Kmart: 1825 Highway 35

Wayne Kmart: 1020 Hamburg Turnpike

New Mexico

Las Cruces Sears: 700 S Telshor Blvd.

Santa Fe Kmart: 1712 St Michaels Drive

New York

Bath Kmart: 420 W Morris St.

Buffalo Kmart: 1001 Hertel Ave.

Mattydale Kmart: 2803 Brewerton Road

Yorktown Heights Kmart: 355 Downing Drive

North Carolina

Clemmons Kmart: 2455 Lewisville

Waynesville Kmart: 1209 Russ Ave.

North Dakota

Fargo Kmart: 2301 S University Drive

Ohio

Oklahoma

Clinton Kmart: 2501 Redwheat Drive

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Aguadilla Kmart: Road 2 Km 126.5

Bayamon Sears: 1455 Carr.2

Carolina Kmart: 65th Infantry Ave.

Cayey Kmart: Ave Jesus T Pinero 4

Trujillo Alto Kmart: 200 Carr 181

Yauco Kmart: 601 Yauco Plaza

South Carolina

Greenville Kmart: 1 Kmart Plaza

Lexington Kmart: 748 W Main St.

West Columbia Kmart: 1500 Charleston Hwy

Tennessee

Lebanon Kmart: 1443 W Main St.

Texas

Corpus Christi Sears: 1305 Airline Road

Utah

St. George Kmart: 745 S Bluff St.

Virginia

Chesapeake Kmart: 2001 S Military Hwy

Tabb Kmart: 5007 Victory Blvd

Washington

Aberdeen Sears: 1219 S Boone St.

Everett Sears: 1302 SE Everett Mall Way

West Virginia

Elkview Kmart: 201 Crossings Mall

Wisconsin

Mauston Kmart: 800 North Union

Racine Kmart: 5141 Douglas Ave.

Ripon Kmart: 1200 West Fond Du Lac St.

Additional 2019 closings

The following stores include the 26 closures announced Aug. 6, which will shutter in late October through mid-November, along with additional closing locations, some of which may have already closed. Closing dates vary.

Alabama

Birmingham Sears: 2500 Riverchase Galleria

California

Colorado

Littleton Sears: 8501 W Bowles Ave.

Florida

Georgia

Athens Sears: 3700 Atlanta Hwy

Illinois

Bloomingdale Sears: 5 Stratford Square

Indiana

Merrillville Sears: 2300 Southlake Mall

Mishawaka Sears: 6501 Grape Road

Warsaw Kmart: 3350 Lake City Hwy

Maryland

Baltimore Sears: 6901 Security Square Blvd.

Massachusetts

Palmer Kmart: 159 Wilbraham Road

Michigan

Portage Sears: 6780 S Westnedge Ave.

Saginaw Sears: 4900 Fashion Square Mall

Missouri

New York

Farmingville Kmart: 2280 North Ocean Ave

Jamestown Kmart: 975 Fairmount Ave.

Ohio

Mansfield Sears: 600 Richland Mall

Puerto Rico

Guayama Kmart: Puerto Rico Hwy 3 Plaza

Texas

Hurst Sears: 1101 Melbourne Road

Texas City Sears: 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expressway

Virginia

Roanoke Sears: 4812 Valley View Blvd. NE

Washington

Silverdale Sears : 10315 Kitsap Mall Blvd. NW

Spokane Sears: 4700 N Division St.

West Virginia

Barboursville Sears: 100 Huntington Mall Road

Wisconsin

Waupaca Kmart: 830 W Fulton St.

This story will be updated.

