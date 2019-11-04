Sears and Kmart release Black Friday ads with fewer doorbusters than last year

Despite closing a large number of stores in recent months and with more closings planned, Sears and Kmart are still holding Black Friday sales.

The two retailers released their Black Friday ads Monday, each noticeably smaller than past years with fewer doorbusters. The sales are not expected to take place at closing stores, which are typically excluded from weekly sales.

Both retailers will start their in-store sales Thanksgiving except where prohibited by state and local laws. Doorbusters will be available in stores during open hours, as well as online all day on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Kmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight Thanksgiving and reopen 6 a.m. Black Friday.

Sears stores open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving and close at midnight, then reopen at 5 a.m. Black Friday.

Kohl's Black Friday 2019 ad: Retailer first to drop Black Friday sale ad with $15 Kohl's Cash deal

Store closings 2019: These retailers are closing locations

Kmart Black Friday sale

The eight-page ad is two-thirds the size of last year's 12-page ad. Among the deals:

Shop Your Way rewards members get $15 cash back in points on purchases of $40 or more.

Rewards members can also get $5 back in points with a $10 purchase of seasonal food gift sets and cosmetic, bath and fragrance gifts.

Buy one, get one 50% off toys and board games

Propel 12-foot trampoline with enclosure for $149.99, a $200 savings

80% off gold jewelry

See Kmart's full Black Friday ad here.

Sears Black Friday sale

The four-page ad is one-fourth of the size of last year's 16-page Black Friday ad. Deals include:

Shop Your Way rewards members who spend $50 on clothes and shoes get $20 back.

Get a coupon for $10 off a $10 or more qualifying purchase Nov. 24 through Dec. 1. Limit one coupon per member.

Weighted blanket 15-lbs. for $24.99, regularly $59.99.

NordicTrack C960i for $599, $900 off retail price.

See Sears' full Black Friday ad here

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Black Friday 2019: Kmart and Sears ads out, fewer doorbusters included