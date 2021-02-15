Sears and Kmart closing more stores. Is your location closing in 2021? See the updated closure list.

Sears and Kmart closing more stores. Is your location closing in 2021? See the updated closure list.
Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY

UPDATE: This story was originally published Feb. 3 and was updated on Feb. 15 with five additional Sears and one Kmart store closings based on new job postings at closing stores. The newly added stores are marked below.

More Sears and Kmart stores are set to close in the coming months.

Nearly two years after Transformco acquired the struggling retailers out of bankruptcy, at least 18 Sears and eight Kmart stores are slated to close by mid-April. Liquidation sales are expected to end at a handful of additional stores by late February.

SB360 Capital Partners is managing the store closing sales, according to the liquidation firm’s website, which includes a list of 33 stores. Some stores on the list are already closed including the Sears in Pasadena, Texas.

A few stores announced their upcoming demise on their Facebook pages.

COVID pay: Trader Joe's increases pandemic pay nationwide, while Kroger announces stores closings over hazard pay mandates

Valentine's Day at Lowe's?: 50 couples will win a 'Night of Lowemance' date, plus there's a virtual event for all

“We were gearing up to bring you another season of Kmart fun, but unfortunately that was not in the cards for us this go around,” a closing store in Silver Spring, Maryland, posted on its Facebook page, saying it expected to close in mid-April.

The Kingston, Pennsylvania Kmart posted on Facebook Wednesday that it would start its liquidation sale Thursday after almost 47 years.

Transformco did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment on how many stores would remain after the closings, information liquidation sales and an official closure list.

The company has not posted a list of store closures since November 2019 when it announced 96 stores would shutter by February 2020. At that time, the company said it would operate 182 stores after the closures.

There have been additional closings but no large announcements have been made since 2019.

Both chains were owned by Sears Holdings, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018 and narrowly escaped liquidation in early 2019. They were sold to their longtime investor and CEO, Eddie Lampert, who has kept them alive on a shoestring budget under the company name Transformco.

Sears and Kmart have closed more than 3,500 stores and cut about 250,000 jobs in the past 15 years.

Transformco announced in a mid-January news release that it completed the sale and assignment of five closed Kmart stores to Target. The locations include the former Kmart stores in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina; Jackson, Wyoming; Scotts Valley, California; Wall, New Jersey; and Auburn, Maine.

Scott Carr, president of Transformco Properties, said the company "continues to pursue opportunities to create value from its real estate portfolio and to partner with retailers, property owners and communities as part of the ongoing reinvention of retail real estate."

Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond and J.C. Penney have announced 2021 store closings. Apparel retailer Christopher & Banks announced it would close all of its stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Godiva is closing all of its U.S. locations by the end of March as in-store visits for its luxury chocolate dip during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sears closing stores list 2021

USA TODAY compiled the closing lists using local media reports, state layoff notices, job postings for positions at closing stores, Facebook announcements and by calling locations. The following stores are slated to close by mid-April if not earlier.

California Sears closing stores

  • Clovis: Sierra Vista Mall, 1140 Shaw Ave.

  • Long Beach: 2100 North Bellflower Blvd. (Added Feb. 15)

  • Los Angeles: Boyle, 2650 E Olympic Blvd.

  • Orange: Mall of Orange, 2100 N Tustin St.

  • Sacramento: Arden Fair Mall, 1601 Arden Way

Colorado Sears store closing

  • Thornton: 16395 Washington St. (Added Feb. 15)

Florida Sears closure

  • Brandon: 686 Brandon Town Center Mall, 686 Brandon Town Center Mall

Hawaii closing Sears stores

  • Aiea: Pearlridge Shopping Center, 98-180 Kamehameha Highway

  • Hilo: Prince Kuhio Plaza, 111 E Puainako St.

Illinois Sears closure

  • Chicago Ridge: 6501 95th St. (Added to file Feb. 15)

Louisiana Sears closing store

  • Baton Rouge: Mall of Louisiana, 6501 Bluebonnet Blvd. (Added Feb. 15)

Maryland Sears closure

  • Silver Spring: White Oak Shopping Center, 11255 New Hampshire Ave.

Massachusetts Sears closing

  • Brockton: 200 Westgate Drive (Added Feb. 15)

  • North Attleboro: Emerald Square Mall, 1009 S Washington St.

New York Sears closing store

  • Valley Stream: Green Acres Mall, 1150 Sunrise Highway

Puerto Rico Sears store closing

  • Caguas: Las Catalinas Mall (February)

  • Carolina: Plaza Carolina Station (February)

  • Hatillo: Calle Truncado

  • Mayaguez: Mayaguez Mall, 975 Hostos Ave Ste 110

Texas Sears closing store

  • Mesquite: Town East Mall, 3000 Town East Mall

Virginia closing Sears

  • Sterling: Dulles Town Center, 21000 Dulles Town Circle

Kmart store closings 2021

Most stores listed below are expected to close by mid-April unless otherwise noted. Dates can vary.

California Kmart store closings

  • Big Bear Lake: 42126 Big Bear Blvd. (Late February)

  • Long Beach: 2900 North Bellflower Blvd.

Maryland closing Kmart store

  • Silver Spring: 14014 Connecticut Ave

Massachusetts closing Kmart store

  • Hyannis: Capetown Plaza, 768 Iyannough Road

New Jersey Kmart closing store

  • Belleville: 411 Main St.

  • Kearny Kmart: 200 Passaic Ave. (Added Feb. 15)

Pennsylvania Kmart closing stores

  • Kingston/Edwardsville: 18 Mark Plaza

  • Willow Street: 2600 North Willow St.

Puerto Rico Kmart store closures

  • Bayamón: Rexville, PR-199 (February)

  • Mayaguez: Pr Route 2 Km 149.5 (February)

  • Rio Piedras: 9410 Avenue Los Rome

More store closings?

Know of a store not on this list that also is closing? Fill out the Google Form below or linked here to share details.

Contributing: Nathan Bomey and Coral Murphy Marcos, USA TODAY

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kmart, Sears stores closing list 2021: These locations are liquidating

Latest Stories

  • The Emancipation Oak where 'contraband' became free — in XR

    In 1619, the first Africans were marched off a warship and sold into slavery. Nearly 244 years later, under an oak tree not far from where those Africans trod, formerly enslaved people who had fled to the protection of the Union Army gathered to hear the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation.

  • Lindsey Graham claims GOP will try to impeach Kamala Harris

    Senator falsely claims vice president bailed out ‘rioter’ who later ‘broke somebody’s head open’

  • Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries

    Residents in northeastern Japan on Sunday cleaned up clutter and debris in stores and homes after a strong earthquake set off a landslide on a highway, damaged buildings and parts of bullet train lines and caused power blackouts for thousands of people. The 7.3 magnitude temblor late Saturday shook the quake-prone areas of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures that 10 years ago had been hit by a powerful earthquake that triggered a tsunami and a meltdown at a nuclear power plant. Tokyo Electric Power Co., the utility that runs the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant that was hit by the March 2011 disaster, said the water used to cool spent fuel rods near the reactors had spilled because of the shaking.

  • Biden Calls for Gun Control Legislation on Parkland Shooting Anniversary

    President Biden called on Congress to enact sweeping gun control legislation on Sunday, marking three years since the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. A student murdered 17 people during the 2018 shooting in Parkland, Fla., and police officers who responded to the incident were criticized for failing to enter the school to stop the shooting. The incident also spurred passage of a state law that allows teachers to carry firearms in school. “Today, as we mourn with the Parkland community, we mourn for all who have lost loved ones to gun violence,” Biden said in a statement on Sunday. “We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer.” Biden added, “Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets.” Biden in 1994 argued in favor of legislation banning assault weapons that was passed as part of his “crime bill,” the Violent Crime and Law Enforcement Act. The legislation banned various firearms it classified as “assault weapons,” including semiautomatic rifles with detachable magazines, as well as magazines able to hold more than ten rounds of ammunition. However, the ban expired in 2004 in accordance with the legislation’s sunset clause. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris clashed on the issue of gun control during the Democratic primaries. Harris pushed to enact gun control measures via executive order, while Biden urged gaining the support of Congress for such legislation.

  • Bangladesh to move more Rohingya Muslims to remote island, despite outcry

    Bangladesh is moving 3,000-4,000 more Rohingya Muslim refugees to a remote Bay of Bengal island over the next two days, two officials said on Sunday, despite concerns about the risk of storms and floods lashing the site. Dhaka has relocated around 7,000 to Bhasan Char island since early December from border camps in neighbouring Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where more than a million refugees live in ramshackle huts perched on razed hillsides. The Rohingya refugees will be moved to Bhasan Char by ships on Monday and Tuesday, Navy Commodore Rashed Sattar said from the island.

  • Four people in Oregon who received both doses of vaccine test positive for coronavirus

    There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.

  • As vaccinations lag, Israel combats online misinformation

    After surging ahead in the race to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus, Israel is blaming online misinformation for a sudden slowdown in the campaign. Israel's Health Ministry, which is spearheading the vaccination efforts, is employing both warnings and incentives as it tries to persuade reluctant holdouts to get immunized. It has beefed up a digital task force to counter spurious claims about the vaccines, while local governments are turning to DJs and free food to lure people to vaccination centers.

  • Texas residents told to stay off roads as ‘historic Arctic outbreak’ leaves 2.5 million without power

    Areas of all of state’s 254 counties are currently under winter storm watch amid state of emergency

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: Once you have cut down all the trees, where will you hide when the devil comes for you? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn.

  • Thousands march in Tokyo to protest Myanmar coup, biggest Japan demonstration so far

    Thousands of mostly silent demonstrators paraded through central Tokyo on Sunday in protest against the coup in Myanmar, many carrying photos of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi in what organisers said was the largest such march in Japan to date. More than 4,000 took part in the protest, organisers said, streaming through the downtown shopping areas of Shibuya and Omotesando with posters saying "Help us save Myanmar" and "Stop Crimes Against Humanity". Tokyo police said they couldn't comment on how many people attended the event.

  • Biden calls on Congress to ban assault weapons

    Sunday marked the third anniversary of the Parkland school shooting.

  • 14 killed in highway crash in India; 4 critically injured

    A speeding minibus jumped a road divider and crashed into a truck on a highway in southern India early Sunday, killing 14 members of a family, police said. The only survivors in the bus, four children under the age of 12, were critically injured, said police officer Fakirappa, who uses one name. The family was heading to Ajmer on a Muslim pilgrimage in western India, he said.

  • 12-year-old shot and killed armed intruder during botched home invasion, police say

    Charges ‘not anticipated’ to be brought against juvenile

  • White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for sending a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.

  • Graham suggests House GOP could impeach Harris if they take majority in 2022

    Lindsay Graham asserts Kamala Harris could face the same fate as out-of-office Donald Trump. Sen. Lindsey Graham is taking aim at Vice President Kamala Harris with a warning that she could be impeached if Republicans take over the House of Representatives in 2022. Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Graham said Democrats “opened Pandora’s box” by pursuing a second impeachment trial against President Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • "Courtesy Doses": Peru probes early use of Sinopharm vaccine by top govt officials

    Peruvian prosecutors are investigating the use of so-called "courtesy doses" of China's Sinopharm vaccine after two top government officials resigned over the weekend upon acknowledging they had taken the Chinese shot months ago, well before they were widely available in the country. The growing scandal in Peru erupted Thursday after ousted former President Martin Vizcarra said he too had received an early vaccination. Interim President Francisco Sagasti, who took office amid political crisis in November, said he was "furious" and had launched a probe.

  • Hundreds of thousands without power in Northwest ice storm

    A winter storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow Saturday, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and disrupting travel across the region. Freezing rain left roads, power lines and trees coated in ice in the Portland, Oregon, region, and by Saturday morning more than 270,000 people were without power. The extreme conditions, loss of power and transportation problems prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to declare a state of emergency Saturday afternoon.

  • NYC subway stabbings suspect named and charged with murder

    Stabbings caused concern across transit system

  • Myanmar coup: Fear and defiance at night-time arrests

    Videos show people banging pots and pans, and surrounding security vehicles in protest.

  • India to ship COVID-19 vaccines to Canada as diplomatic tension eases

    India's Serum Institute will ship COVID-19 vaccines to Canada within a month, its chief executive said on Monday, in a sign a diplomatic row triggered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments on political protests in India was easing. Trudeau said the months-long protests by farmers on the outskirts of Delhi were concerning, drawing a rebuke from the Indian government which said it was an internal matter. Last week, however, Trudeau spoke to Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and they discussed the two countries' commitment to democracy.